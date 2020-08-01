all seasons are now available

Share it:

After The Office, Amazon Prime Video welcomes another cult of the small screen: we are talking about The West Wing: All the President's men, whose seven seasons have been fully available on the streaming platform for a few minutes.

Broadcast from 1999 to 2006, The West Wing was broadcast in dozens of countries around the world, receiving critical acclaim and audiences and winning 2 Golden Globes and 26 Emmy Awards. The political drama is set in the West Wing of the White House (hence the title), where the famous Oval Studio is located. The series catapults viewers into the daily issues of the President of the United States Josiah Bartlet (Martin Sheen), in constant struggle between the burdens of the institutional office and his private life. The production follows all the steps of his career: from the first election and the installation to the oath of his successor, eight years later.

After four successful seasons the creator of the Aaron Sorkin series he left the helm of production, an event that completely transformed the face of the show and even dismissed some fans, dissatisfied by the lamented drop in quality.

Alongside Sheen in the main cast also Rob Lowe (Sam Seaborn), Dulé Hill (Charlie Young), Allison Janney (C.J. Cregg), Richard Schiff (Toby Ziegler), John Spencer (Leo McGarry), Bradley Whitford (Josh Lyman), Janel Moloney (Donna Moss), Stockard Channing (Abbey Bartlet) e Moira Kelly (Mandy Hampton).