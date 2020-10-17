All Rise, the first season of the new legal drama arrives on Infinity

The new series will be available in streaming on Infinity from Saturday 17 October All rise, a new legal drama starring Simone Missick, seen in Altered Carbon 2 and Luke Cage, and Daredevil’s Wilson Bethel. The episodes of the first season will be released on a weekly basis.

All rise shows the most controversial aspects of the judicial system and chronicles the chaotic lives of judges and lawyers of The Angels struggling with bailiffs, clerks, policemen and jurors.

Simone Missick she plays Lola Carmichael, a newly appointed judge known for her dazzling career and stubborn determination. Among his most trusted advisors is Mark Callan (played by Wilson Bethel), deputy district attorney and his best friend, and the two will also have to manage the evolution of theirs personal and professional relationship.

Among the other characters of All rise instead, the supervisory judge Benner (played by Marg Helgenberger), an influential and powerful figure tasked with overseeing Lola’s transition into her new job, and Sherri Kansky, played by Ruthie Ann Miles, efficient and pragmatic judicial assistant to Lola,

These are men and women who dedicate their lives to a cause, that of justice, dealing with all the limitations of an imperfect judicial system.

Produced by Warner Bros, in the United States the first season of All rise it aired on CBS, proving to be one of the most interesting news of last season’s television.