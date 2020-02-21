All releases of Netflix Spain for March 2020

Share it:

We already have a date for some of the most outstanding premieres of Netflix Spain in March of this year. Highlights the return of the Spanish series that is causing worldwide sensation, Elite, as well as Vikings, Ozark and other successful titles.

The list of releases that the platform has decided to highlight for the following month is the following (of course there will be many more, but the platform shares only the most popular titles and their originals):

March 1: Ghibli Study: Princess Mononoke / The Spirited Away / Nausicaä of the Wind Valley | Films

6 March: The silence of the White City | Movie

6 March: Paradise PD | Part 2

March 6: The Protector | T3

March 6: Confidential Spenser | Movie

March 10: Vikings | T6

March 13: The Valhalla Murders | T1

March 13: Kingdom | T2

March 13: Elite | T3

March 20: The Hole | Movie

March 20: The letter for the King | T1

March 25: Home | Movie

March 25: Curtiz | Movie

March 27: Ozark | T3

Recently we were able to know the synopsis of the third season of Elite and both Spanish viewers and all those hooked on the high school drama are waiting to know what their favorite characters hold.

The situation of tension that generates its presence among all students can only end in one way: with a new tragedy in Las Encinas. In the third season of ELITE, the protagonists will face their last months at the institute, a stage in which they will have to make decisions that can change their future forever. A journey in which love, sex, and friendship will be more present than ever, but also jealousy, secrets and the desire for revenge, which threaten to destroy lives that were really just about to begin …

Ozark and Vikings are also two series with a good community of fans who are looking forward to the new episodes.