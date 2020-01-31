All releases of Netflix for February 2020

Share it:

The month of February begins in a few hours and will be the month in which you can take a look at great releases for the catalog of Netflix as the new Locke & Key, which today releases trailer, the return of Narcos: Mexico and also the one of Altered Carbon.

Among the premieres highlighted by Netflix itself are the first two Ghibli films out of a total of 21 works of the Japanese animation studio that will be added to the Netflix catalog.

Series

5 February: The Pharmacist | Miniseries

7 February: Better Call Saul | T4

February 7: Locke & Key | T1

February 14: Cable Girls | Final Season P1

February 26: This shit surpasses me | T1

February 28: Queen sono | T1

Films

February 1: The Catillo in Heaven and My Neighbor Totoro

February 1: Breakfast with diamonds

February 1: the complete saga of The Godfather

February 3: Deaf

February 7: Horse Girl

February 12: To all the boys: P.D. I still love you

February 21: His last wish

February 27: Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution

February 28: The Infinite Trench

February 28: Violet and Finch

Currently users of the platform are crying the farewell of two major series such as BoJack Horseman, the most powerful animation series of recent years; and The Good Place the comedy with dramatic dyes starring Kristen Bell.

In related news we have learned that Adam Sandler has sasaplanded four new movies with Netflix and that the first animated film set in the universe The Witcher will have Vesemir, mentor of Geralt de Rivia, as the main protagonist.