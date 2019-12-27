All releases of Netflix for a January without leaving the sofa

Share it:

We start new year and the first month is loaded with 'top' television fiction, as some of our most anticipated favorite productions return. After hallucinating with the second season of 'You', Surely you will need more stories to continue enjoying the great plan of having a bowl of popcorn in your hands and lying on the sofa in front of the screen for hours. Tranquila because you will lack time to see all the premieres that Netflix has prepared for this January 2020. A lot of series and movies await you So you don't rest. 'The chilling adventures of Sabrina' Come back with a third dark season in which you will surely visit hell, you should not miss the new adventures of the boys of 'Sex Education', nor those of the kids of 'Riverdale', whose first two seasons land on the platform after passing through Movistar +. These titles will be joined by new ones such as 'Messiah' and, of course, the best cinema with films like 'Lucy', with Scarlett Johansson, or 'I feel pretty.' Are you ready to marathon without stopping? We do. Some are on our trip around the world through Netflix series. Do not miss it!

All releases coming to Netflix in January: 'Sabrina', 'Sex Education,' Riverdale 'and much more

MESSIAH. Season 1. Premiere: January 1

Pintaza has this fiction of Michael Petroni, architect of 'The Book Thief'. A CIA agent leads an investigation to discover the identity of a man (Mehdi Dehbi) who claims to be an envoy from heaven. His overwhelming personality and his ability to attract followers offering miracles will make him a center of interest worldwide.



RIVERDALE. Season 1 and 2. Premiere January 1

Based on the characters of Archie Comics, 'Riverdale' will become your new hitch (if you have not seen it already). Now you can enjoy the first two seasons of the series that follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and Cheryl. It all starts with the mysterious death of the latter's brother and, from then on, the mysteries and messes between them will keep you in without blinking. When did the rest of the seasons wanted Netflix?



SEX EDUCATION. Season 2. Premiere: January 17

It was one of the surprise series of 2019. Fresh, disembodied and fun, 'Sex education 2' returns with more sexual problems, an Otis that is sure to be disheveled more than ever and with the inseparable company of Eric, who will leave behind his insecurities . We need to know what will happen to Adam and if, finally, our favorite 'sexologist' will take another step with Maeve.

ARES Season 1. Premiere. January 17

Do you feel like spending a little fear? You will freak out with the world Ares, a secret society of students hidden in the heart of Amsterdam. There, its protagonists live immersed in a world full of luxuries until they discover that this place is cursed

SABRINA. Season 3. Premiere: January 24

We can't wait to know how our dear witch will bring her love Nick back to the world of mortals. We also urgently need to discover something more about the new characters we have already talked to. Nerves and emotion is what we feel to know that there is nothing left to travel to hell from Sabrina. You sign up?

Other series coming to Netflix

'Anne with an e'. Season 3. Premiere January 3.

'Black List'. Season 6. Premiere: January 5.

'Titans'. Season 2. Premiere: January 10.

'Grace and Frankie.' Season 6. Premiere: January 15.

'Dracula'. Soon.

Release movies on Netflix for January

'Lucy.' January 1

Saga 'Bourne'. January 1

'The theory of everything'. January 1

'The Flintstones'. January 1

'I feel pretty.' January 15

'Peter Rabbit'. January 18