All releases of HBO Spain in February 2020

We already know what the main premieres of HBO Spain During the month of February 2020 and among the list of original contents, the arrival of Katy Keene, the new Riverdale spinoff, stands out, being the nth series that was born as a result of the popular Archie comics.
Series
- February 4
- February 7th
- February 8th
- HIGH MAINTENANCE – Season 4
- Feb. 10
- THE SUPER FRIEND: A BAD NAME – Season 2
- February 15
- STRIKE BACK – Season 7
- 18th of February
- LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER – Season 7
Documentaries
- February 12
- ALI & CAVETT: THE TALE OF THE TAPES
- WE ARE THE DREAM: THE KIDS OF OAKLAND MIL ORATORIAL FEST
Comedy specials
- 23 of February
- WHITMER THOMAS: THE GOLDEN ONE
Films
- February 1st
- RESERVOIR DOGS
- CLOSER
- RUMBOS
- BLUE HELL
- UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS
- THE PUNISHER
- LOOKING FOR HAPPINESS
- THE PELAYOS
- MONEY MONSTER
- HITCH
- February 2
- February 7th
- CORPSE BRIDE
- ON THE BEACH OF CHESIL
- PAIN AND MONEY
- PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: GHOST DIMENSION
- THE ITALIAN JOB
- February 14th
- BAD GIRLS
- CRAZY, STUPID, LOVE
- WHEN I FIND YOU
- I WISH IT WERE TRUE
- HOW TO LOSE A BOY IN 10 DAYS
- WE NEED TO TALK
- QUEENS
- THE INTOCABLES OF ELIOT NESS
- YOU HAVE AN EMAIL
- February 28th
Kids (Series)
- February 7th
- February 14th
- LAZYTOWN. Seasons 1 and 2
- February 21st
- NEW LOONEY TUNES. Season 1
- February 28th
- MIGHTY MIKE. Season 1
- TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES. Season 5
Kids (Movies)
- February 7th
- DORAEMON AND THE GREAT ADVENTURE IN THE ANTÁRTIDA
- February 21st
- LOONEY TUNES IN … A PERFUME NEVER SEEN
