All releases of HBO Spain for January 2020

It does not seem that HBO Spain It will open 2020 with an overwhelming catalog of novelties, but of course they do have some heavyweights that we will want to follow closely at this beginning of the year.

Releases such as The New Pope, a new series by the Italian Paolo Sorrentino, join others like Avenue 5, a promising comedy that has the legendary Hugh Laurie as the protagonist.

Series

January 4 INTO THE DARK. Season 2

January 7th

January 11 THE NEW POPE. New serie

January 13th THE VISITOR. New serie

January 15 DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW. Season 5

January 20 AVENUE 5. New series LARRY DAVID Season 10

January 22 THE ERIC ANDRÉ SHOW. Seasons 1 to 3 THE JELLIES Season 1 and 2 METALOCALYPSE. Seasons 1 to 3 MR. PICKLES Seasons 1 to 3 ROBOT CHICKEN Seasons 1 to 9 SAMURAI JACK. Seasons 1 to 5 THE SHIVERING TRUTH. Season 1 TIGTONE. Season 1 YOUR PRETTY FACE IS GOING TO HELL. Seasons 1 to 3



FILMS

January 1 ANACONDA THE ARRIVAL CHARLIE'S ANGELS THE BODY DREAMGIRLS PHILADELPHIA FLASHDANCE SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER GREASE HELL THE CHALLENGE (THE WALK) THIRST FOR REVENGE HER PARENTS THE PARENTS OF HIM NOW THE PARENTS ARE THEM PASSENGERS RESIDENT EVIL: FINAL CHAPTER T2: TRAINSPOTTING UNDERWORLD: THE AWAKENING

January 3

January 10

January 13th MATRIX MATRIX RELOADED MATRIX REVOLUTIONS

January 31

KIDS (SERIES)

January 1 THE SMALL KINGDOM OF BEN AND HOLLY PEPPA PIG. Season 5

January 3 THE CRAZY CARS. Season 1

January 9th SESAME STREET. Season 49

January 10 TEEN TITANS GO !. Seasons 4 and 5

January 15

January 17 THE AMAZING WORLD OF GUMBALL. Season 6 DORA THE EXPLORER. Season 8

January 24 MY KNIGHT AND ME Season 1

January 31 THE SHOW OF TOM AND JERRY. Season 3



KIDS (FILMS)