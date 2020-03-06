Entertainment

All productions canceled or delayed by Coronavirus

March 5, 2020
Lisa Durant
Despite the losses that all these delays can entail, the figures we know so far justify these restrictions: COVID-19 has already infected more than 82,500 people, of which more than 2,800 have died. James Bond is the last to join the list of productions canceled or delayed because of the Coronavirus.

one

No time to die

The most familiar case to date. 'Without time to die' was going to be released in style this coming April, being the 25th movie of James Bond. But from the producer they do not want to risk millionaire losses by not being able to release the film in China, in addition to having to cancel the premiere in London, so they have decided to delay its premiere until November 2020, a risky move but according to the measures preventive that all major studies are taking.

two

Mission Impossible 7

Paramount Pictures has delayed (not yet dated) the filming of 'Mission Impossible 7' that was going to take place over the next few weeks in Venice and Rome.

3

Mulán

The Disney film, with an entirely Chinese cast, has decided to cancel its premiere in China, which was scheduled for late March.

4

Jojo Rabbit

Its premiere in China was to take place on February 12, but the producer canceled it.

5

1917

Its premiere in China was to take place on February 12, but the producer canceled it.

6

Dr. Dolittle

Its premiere in China was to take place on February 21, but the producer canceled it.

7

Sonic

Its premiere in China was going to take place on February 28, but the producer canceled it.

8

Red Sea International Film Festival

CIne Festival that was to take place in mid-March in Saudi Arabia.

