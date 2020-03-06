All productions canceled or delayed by Coronavirus

one

No time to die

The most familiar case to date. 'Without time to die' was going to be released in style this coming April, being the 25th movie of James Bond. But from the producer they do not want to risk millionaire losses by not being able to release the film in China, in addition to having to cancel the premiere in London, so they have decided to delay its premiere until November 2020, a risky move but according to the measures preventive that all major studies are taking.