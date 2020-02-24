All premieres of Prime Video for March 2020

Share it:

Amazon today presented the March news for Prime Video and among them is the new Spanish comedy Vota Juan de Juan Cavestan and Diego San José with Javier Cámara as the protagonist. It will also be time to say goodbye to Picard; At least until the second season comes to us.

Original series

6th of March

March 27th

March 27th

Other premieres

March 1st Resilience by Rafinha Alcantara Bates Motel – Seasons 1-5 Psych – Seasons 1-8

6th of March

7 of March Wall Street scammers

March 9 Scary stories to tell in the dark

March, 15th

23 of March

Vote Juan has received great criticism from those who have already had the opportunity to see it and it seems that it will be one of the great national comedies of the month. It may be the most popular new Spanish productions of the year with Netflix's Neighbor.

Scary stories to tell in the dark is the horror film by the director of Chernobyl and features Del Toro as godfather and producer, which is always a good sasapland in this genre.

Guns Akimbo is one of those almost suicidal projects that Daniel Radcliffe, protagonist of the Harry Potter saga gets into, and at the time we were talking about the extravagant plot. Unfortunately, what could have been a movie with which to have a good time and laugh regardless of how good or bad it ends up being, has ended up being the target of a boycott that seems justified by the comments that its director has been making these weeks on Twitter, harassing several colleagues by profession and others with racist and misogynist comments.