Entertainment

All premieres of Amazon Prime Video in January 2020

December 20, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Amazon has revealed today its plans to extend the catalog of Prime Video In 2020 and between the January premieres there are two original series that are undoubtedly the biggest stars of the month.

On the one hand we have Star Trek: Picard, Patrick Stewart's return to the top after captivating hundreds of thousands of spectators with his portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The new generation. Now the actor returns to this role in a solo series where he has to return from retirement for a final mission.

The other star of the month is Treadstone, an action series set in the universe of Jason Bourne, created by the novelist Robert Ludlum, who also wrote a novel called Treadstone in which this project is inspired.

January news

  • Our Man in Japan – January 3
  • Litus – January 3
  • Toni Kroos – January 5
  • Treadstone – January 10
  • The world is yours – January 12
  • Troop Zero – January 17
  • Small Matches (T2) – January 15
  • Star Trek: Picard – January 24
  • The First Purge: The Night of the Beasts – January 25
READ:  Love Alarm Season 2: Everything We Know
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.