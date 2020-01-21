All premieres of Amazon Prime Video in February 2020

Share it:

We are in the final stretch of the month. And, of course, that means starting to know the news of the different streaming platforms on the market. Without going any further, Amazon has just revealed the movies and series that will reach Amazon Prime Video this next month of February 2020. From the complete Harry Potter saga, to the new Al Pacino series: Hunters.

And the latter is precisely the novelty that Amazon has been most promoted lately. Nothing strange considering that it is a thriller created by David Weil, produced by Jordan Peele and starring Al Pacino. It will arrive on February 21, 2020 and will tell us about the conspiracy of a band of Nazi hunters living in New York City in 1977. Then we leave you with the complete list of news for February 2020.

February news

Harry Potter (Complete Saga) – February 1.

La Cordillera – February 1.

Grandparents – February 3.

FEAR The Walking Dead (T5) – February 5.

The Best Summer of my Life – February 6.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (folded) – February 7.

The Skyscraper – February 7.

Cobra Alert (T20-24) – February 8.

Mamma Mia: Once and Again – February 9.

Hunters – February 21.

Finally, we must also highlight a couple of contents that were not initially planned for January, but that will arrive before the end of the month. More specifically, we talk about Monica and Sex, which will arrive on January 28, 2020, and Los Serrano (the whole series), which will land on the platform that same day.

In short, and as you can see for yourselves, Amazon continues to focus on quality rather than quantity. Although it is not lacking the latest, since every month sagas come to its catalog. Now, to wait for the replica of the rest of the platforms.