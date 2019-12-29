All Peter Jackson movies sorted from worst to best

Share it:

Since his last visit to Middle-earth in 2014, the unassailable Peter Jackson (not a joke, badly thought) does not direct fiction. But with the premiere of 'Mortal Engines', the filmmaker achieves that New Zealand Be the favorite tourist-apocalyptic destination of many of the spectators with the desire for dusty and adventurous trips.

No one better than Jackson to sponsor a new potential franchise Looking ahead, although the operation is risky because it is an expensive production that adapts a saga of novels that may not be as well known to a large part of the public as the most popular of J.R.R. Tolkien

Peter Jackson, of guts and heart

Named Sir for his important contribution to the Kiwi film industry in 2010, Peter Jackson It has been a fundamental piece when it comes to highlighting the spectacular filming locations of New Zealand in its trilogies based on Tolkien's work.

Despite having left behind his festive film beginnings (although his two gore summit works are in the process of remastering), his sponsorship of the adaptation of the saga of novels'Deadly machines', puts us in an unbeatable situation to review the career of an unquestionable name of the fantastic.

15. The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies)

The end point to a saga that didn't deserve nine hours nobody's life got out, how could it be otherwise, with what is probably the worst movie of Peter Jackson. Boring, careless and without a minimum of love, it is not more than the forced closing against time of a vacuum of money that needed another billion dollars to pocket.

14. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug)

After the conviction of the first film and forced to two other films cut by the same pattern, Jackson shows here that he would not mind being the new George Lucas. A billing machine who seems to care less about the heart than the figures. And with figures I mean money and minutes.

13. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey)

As with the first part of the other trilogy, this first installment of Bilbo's story It is the most grateful of all. A story with more or less endearing characters that, unfortunately it only started.

12. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

A Macedonian of earth (medium) cooked at low temperature where the emotion and epic are confused with dark photography and slow cameras. One has the feeling of being faced with a closure due to the efforts put by those responsible for slamming creativity. In the continuistic line of his already partly excessive second part.

11. The Lovely Bones

Despite Jackson's efforts to spoil the narrative of a movie that I shouted at a more subtle director, from the blushing celestial sequences and Brian Eno, the film is shown. It's also fair to remember that the book was already a drama bigger than life.

If I had gone round I would have been 'Prisoners'.

10. Heavenly Creatures (Heavenly Creatures)

It is normal to hate a movie like 'Heavenly Creatures', because it is the point of no return in Jackson's career, a guy who went from telling us brutal stories not to sleep to sophisticated style exercises for a more adult viewer. The problem is that it is neither sophisticated, nor is it an adult, nor does it have a style that fits there.

9. The delirious world of the Feebles

Before someone started annihilating dolls, Peter Jackson he allowed himself the luxury of pervert the plush with an insane story starring disgusting rag beings. If I had a few more weeks to write a script that does not finish finding a course, it would be a true classic.

8. The Lord of the Rings: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

For many, the best in the saga. The two towers have ignition problems, but once the machine starts working, it definitely becomes the perfect sequel. The one that makes that "bigger, longer, better" reality.

7. They will not grow old (They Shall Not Grow Old)

Hour and a half of amazing conversion to color and panoramic format of a powerful war diary located in the First World War. As a historical document, it has an incalculable value, but the dead on the screen and the harshness of war are cooler when they are fictitious. And here there are many, many corpses.

6. Grab me those ghosts (The Frighteners)

Excessive and alternating blackness and whiteness, plus the latter, 'Grab those ghosts' have one of the latest interpretations for the cinema of the great Michael J. Fox, molar guarantee. Too bad that half of it stops being fun and that the crazy person of the function does not have a better distributed and balanced role.

5. The Lord of the Rings: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

A miracle in the work on Middle Earth. A film that knows how to look inside and throw up the great inner and global adventure out, with violence. With solvency. The best possible character presentation in a movie that, in reality, is exactly that. Therefore is the best of all.

4. The true history of cinema (Forgotten Silver)

A fake, accurate, effective documentary and able to deceive the most clueless viewer by making all the knowledge he thinks he has about the medium falter. Very funny and to claim as a demonstration of how much fun can be it could be Peter Jackson.

3. King Kong

Surpassed footage in its more than three hours of gorilla emotion, but with two of those hours shining at a high level, the 'King kong'Jackson's two hundred million dollar budget is, nevertheless, a perfect example of what the ideal mix of classic adventure cinema at the service of technology movie tip. To claim.

2. Bad taste (Bad Taste)

The test fields of Peter Jackson in order to become a total filmmaker they started in the form of insane and extremely gore horror movies well above expectations They promised their very low budget. Like the Sam Raimi of 'Hell Possession', an author convinced that he had to fight other battles.

1. Braindead: Your mother has eaten my dog ​​(Braindead)

One of those vhs that we destroyed during the golden era of home video. The palpable and pulpy demonstration that everything can be overcome. Even the wildest gore in the history of extreme cinema. Especially if you add an impossible layer of classic comedy traditional manners. Unrepeatable