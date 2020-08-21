All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, the docuserie narrated by Tom Hardy arrives: the trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Amazon Prime Video has officially unveiled All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, new docuseries that will explore the behind the scenes of the illustrious English football team during a crucial season and all the key events, including the arrival of José Mourinho as new manager.

In addition to the first trailer, the service account posted a taste of the narrator by Tom Hardy, who was born and raised in Hammersmith, London, will accompany viewers through the new season of the series.

The series will not only follow the brand new epic 62,000-seat stadium in North London and the club’s important work in support of the local area, but will also offer exclusive access to a season like no other, including behind the scenes, the management of the Club and the response to the closure of the Premier League.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur will debut on Prime Video on August 31st, with three new episodes arriving every Monday through September 14th.

This is the third “season” dedicated to a football team after those focused on Manchester City and the national team of Brazil. All or Nothing, we recall, has explored behind the scenes of football teams such as the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, and the famous All Blacks rugby team from New Zealand.