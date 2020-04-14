'All of Us Are Dead', new Korean zombie series on Netflix

Share it:

Yesterday we learned that Fede Alvarez goes to the zombie cinema in his new project, '16 States', a film that will join 'Train to Busan 2: Peninsula' in what seems to be the return of the undead to the most commercial cinema. And if we needed more proof that zombies are trending again, we just found out that Netflix is ​​already planning its next series. teen … full of undead. Is about 'All of Us Are Dead' and it's based on the popular webtoon 'Now at Our School'.

According to Deadline, this will be a "new version" of the Korean zombie genre and will focus on a group of high school students who will have to face an extreme crisis situation when they get stuck in their institute while a zombie virus spreads throughout the world like a forest fire. The original webtoon on which the series is based has been very successful in Korea and has also been very well received in Indonesia, Thailand and Taiwan, places where digital comics have been widely accepted.

Netflix has partnered with Read JQ ('Beethoven Virus', 'Damo: The Legendary Police Woman', 'Intimate Strangers') to produce this new original series, which has been written by Chun Sung-il, and it will be directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su. 'All of Us Are Dead' will be produced by JTBC Studios in association with Film Monster, and will be released worldwide via the platform. streaming, although at the moment there is no scheduled date.