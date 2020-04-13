All Of Us Are Dead is Netflix's new Korean zombie series

Share it:

After the success of Kingdom on Netflix, they continue betting on Korean productions and return to the world of the undead with All Of Us Are Dead, a new series based on the Korean webcomic Now At Our School.

The production of this project is carried out by Lee JQ (Beethoven Virus, Damo: The Legendary Police Woman, Intimate Strangers) as reported in Deadline, where they give the first details about the history of the series.

Here we will follow a group of high school students who are trapped in their school when a virus begins to spread rapidly, turning the population into undead.

Now At Our School has had a great acceptance in Korea and other Asian territories promoting this adaptation that will add to the extensive list of original productions from Netflix set in post-apocalyptic events.

Stories of this sort are having quite a bit of a pull on the Korean scene, and the recent second season of the Kingdom series will soon be joined by Train to Busan 2: Peninsula, the sequel to the celebrated horror movie released in 2016.

For now we do not have more information about the series, that's why we will have to wait to know when it will be released (although it has been confirmed that the premiere will be global, like so many other productions on the platform). At the moment we know that the script will be Chun Sung-il and that the direction will be Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su with production from JTBC Studios and Film Monster.