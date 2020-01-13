All nominees for the 2020 Oscar Awards

Share it:

The previous of Oscar 2020 Awards It is ready now that we have the nominees with some expected names such as Joaquin Phoenix and Joker, a film that many asked for in this edition. He has also highlighted the sensational Parasites, which has not stopped talking in recent weeks.

The list has left us with Some curiosities like this is the first time in 20 years that they nominate a great actor like Tom Hanks. In passing, we must highlight some Spanish productions such as Dolor y Gloria or Klaus.

The great absent, of course, is Avengers: Endgame, with a single nomination for visual effects.

Best film

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Story of a marriage

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

the Irish

Parasites

Le Mans' 66

Little Women

Best director

Martin Scorsese by The Irish

Todd Phillips by Joker

Sam Mendes by 1917

Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho by Parasites

Best production desasapland

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasites

Best photography

the Irish

Joker

The lighthouse

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best costumes

The Irish – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker – Mark Bridges

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Once upon a time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Best sound mixing

Ad astra

Le Mans' 66

Joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Original soundtrack

Joker

Little Women

Story of a marriage

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

the Irish

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best edition

Le Mans' 66

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasites

Makeup and hairdressing

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

1917

Maleficent: Master of Evil

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Story of a marriage

Scarlett johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Blooming Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neghborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Potatoes

Al Pacino – The Irish

Joe Pesci – The Irish

Bradd Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best short documentary

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl '

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best song

I Can't Let You throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman

I'm Standing With You – Breaktrough

Into The Unknown – Frozen 2

Stand Up – Harriet

Best animated movie

How to train your dragon: The hidden world

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best animated short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Adapted Screenplay

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The two potatoes

Best Original Screenplay

Daggers in the back

Story of a marriage

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasites

Best Leading Actor

Antonio Banderas

Leonardo Dicaprio

Adam Driver

Joaquin Phoenix

Jonathan Pryce

Best Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johansson

Saoirse Ronan

Charlize Theron

Renée Zellweger

Best documentary

American factory

The cave

The Edge of Democracy

For sama

Honeyland

Best international movie

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

The Miserables

Pain and glory

Parasites

Best fiction short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Nighbors' Window

Saria

To Sister

Best sound editing