All nominees for the 2020 Oscar Awards

The previous of Oscar 2020 Awards It is ready now that we have the nominees with some expected names such as Joaquin Phoenix and Joker, a film that many asked for in this edition. He has also highlighted the sensational Parasites, which has not stopped talking in recent weeks.
The list has left us with Some curiosities like this is the first time in 20 years that they nominate a great actor like Tom Hanks. In passing, we must highlight some Spanish productions such as Dolor y Gloria or Klaus.
The great absent, of course, is Avengers: Endgame, with a single nomination for visual effects.
Best film
- Joker
- Jojo Rabbit
- Story of a marriage
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- the Irish
- Parasites
- Le Mans' 66
- Little Women
Best director
- Martin Scorsese by The Irish
- Todd Phillips by Joker
- Sam Mendes by 1917
- Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho by Parasites
Best production desasapland
- the Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Parasites
Best photography
- the Irish
- Joker
- The lighthouse
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
Best costumes
- The Irish – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
- Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
- Joker – Mark Bridges
- Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
- Once upon a time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Best sound mixing
- Ad astra
- Le Mans' 66
- Joker
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
Original soundtrack
- Joker
- Little Women
- Story of a marriage
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Visual effects
- Avengers: Endgame
- the Irish
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best edition
- Le Mans' 66
- the Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasites
Makeup and hairdressing
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- 1917
- Maleficent: Master of Evil
Best Supporting Actress
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern – Story of a marriage
- Scarlett johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Blooming Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neghborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Potatoes
- Al Pacino – The Irish
- Joe Pesci – The Irish
- Bradd Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best short documentary
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl '
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best song
- I Can't Let You throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
- (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
- I'm Standing With You – Breaktrough
- Into The Unknown – Frozen 2
- Stand Up – Harriet
Best animated movie
- How to train your dragon: The hidden world
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Best animated short
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Best Adapted Screenplay
- the Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The two potatoes
Best Original Screenplay
- Daggers in the back
- Story of a marriage
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Parasites
Best Leading Actor
- Antonio Banderas
- Leonardo Dicaprio
- Adam Driver
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Jonathan Pryce
Best Leading Actress
- Cynthia Erivo
- Scarlett Johansson
- Saoirse Ronan
- Charlize Theron
- Renée Zellweger
Best documentary
- American factory
- The cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For sama
- Honeyland
Best international movie
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- The Miserables
- Pain and glory
- Parasites
Best fiction short film
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Nighbors' Window
- Saria
- To Sister
Best sound editing
- Le Mans' 66
- Joker
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Add Comment