All new Pokémon and those who return to Sword and Shield with the DLC (+80)

The Pokémon Direct of this past January 9 left a lot of information for the future of the eighth generation of Pokémon, with the Sword and Shield editions as the main protagonists. This time there will not be a third edition; There will not be an expanded version but an Expansion Pass divided into two adventures: The island of armor (June) and The snows of the crown (autumn).

Each of them will consist of hours of play through new territories, new game modes, accessories, Wild Areas and a hundred Pokémon from previous generations. Each of the two expansions will bring 100 new Pokémon of yesteryear that are not present in the editions of Pokémon Sword and Shield (can be obtained through exchange or Pokémon HOME if we do not buy the Expansion Pass), a list of which we already know more than 80 creatures, including new regional forms Y Galar's all-new Pokémon.



The snows of the crown (autumn)

New Pokémon discovered in Galar (DLC)

We start with the new names, those that correspond indigenously to Galar and do not belong to the regional Galar of Sword of Sword and Shield:

Kubfu

Urshifu (Abrupt Style)

Urshifo (Fluid Style)

Calyrex



Urshifu (Abrupt Style) and Urshifo (Fluid Style)

Kubfu is the Pokémon Kung-fu. We will see it in The island of armor This June. According to the official description, this Lucha-like creature, “although Galar used to be his home, Kubfu now lives in a mountainous territory far away from this region. There are historical documents that affirm that this species used to travel to unexplored lands alongside humans who sought to trade and explore. It is said that the Kubfu of now are the result of adaptation to the distant lands that their ancestors visited and explored, and that is why they currently live so far away. ”

It will have two evolutions, two ways for Urshifu. The Abrupt Style will be Sinister Fight, while the Fluid Style will be Water type. Both have Gigamax shapes.

Finally, Calyrex, the Pokémon King, of Psychic and Plant type. We will not see it until autumn on the occasion of The snows of the crown. “Despite its delicate and light appearance, each of its movements is full of dignity and grace. He is tremendously intelligent, and it is said that he can see the past, the present and the future. ”

New Gigamax forms of initial Sword and Shield Pokémon

Rillaboom Gigamax

Cinderace Gigamax

Gigamax Inteleon

Venusaur Gigamax

Gigamax Charizard

Blastoise Gigamax



Blastoise Gigamax and Venusaur Gigamax

New regional forms of Pokémon already known in Sword and Shield

Galar Slowpoke

Regi (Electric?) (Name still unknown)

Regi (Sinister?) (Name still unknown)

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres



Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres de Galar

The Pokémon that return on the occasion of the Sword and Shield Expansion Pass

In the following list we will review the complete evolutionary lines; that is, having seen Pokémon as Zorua Y Azurill, we can access Zoroark (through natural evolution) or to Marill Y Azumarill (through upbringing and evolution).



100 Pokémon for June; Another 100 for fall. We review the already sighted.

Nidoran (male) Nidorino Nesting Zubat Golbat Crobat Horse Seadra Kingdra Dedenne Rockruff Lycanroc Azurill Marill Azumarill Elekid Electabuzz Electivire Beldum Metang Metagross Magnemite Magnetom Magnezone Sealeo Spheal Walrein Happiny Chansey Blissey Gible Gabite Garchomp Amaura Aurorus Shellos West Gastrodon Larvesta Volcarona Zorua Zoroark Cryogonal

Legendary Pokémon that return (The snows of the crown)



Crowd of Legendary Pokémon return

Generation I

Generation II

Ho-oh

Lugia

Raikou

I understood

Suicune

Generation III

Regice

Regirock

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Groudon

Kyogre

Rayquaza

IV generation

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Giratina

Cresselia

Heatran

V generation

Tornadus

Landorus

Thundurus

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Generation VI

Generation VII