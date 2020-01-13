Technology

All new Pokémon and those who return to Sword and Shield with the DLC (+80)

January 13, 2020
Ryan Sanders
3 Min Read
The Pokémon Direct of this past January 9 left a lot of information for the future of the eighth generation of Pokémon, with the Sword and Shield editions as the main protagonists. This time there will not be a third edition; There will not be an expanded version but an Expansion Pass divided into two adventures: The island of armor (June) and The snows of the crown (autumn).

Each of them will consist of hours of play through new territories, new game modes, accessories, Wild Areas and a hundred Pokémon from previous generations. Each of the two expansions will bring 100 new Pokémon of yesteryear that are not present in the editions of Pokémon Sword and Shield (can be obtained through exchange or Pokémon HOME if we do not buy the Expansion Pass), a list of which we already know more than 80 creatures, including new regional forms Y Galar's all-new Pokémon.


The snows of the crown (autumn)

New Pokémon discovered in Galar (DLC)

We start with the new names, those that correspond indigenously to Galar and do not belong to the regional Galar of Sword of Sword and Shield:

  • Kubfu
  • Urshifu (Abrupt Style)
  • Urshifo (Fluid Style)
  • Calyrex

Urshifu (Abrupt Style) and Urshifo (Fluid Style)

Kubfu is the Pokémon Kung-fu. We will see it in The island of armor This June. According to the official description, this Lucha-like creature, “although Galar used to be his home, Kubfu now lives in a mountainous territory far away from this region. There are historical documents that affirm that this species used to travel to unexplored lands alongside humans who sought to trade and explore. It is said that the Kubfu of now are the result of adaptation to the distant lands that their ancestors visited and explored, and that is why they currently live so far away. ”

It will have two evolutions, two ways for Urshifu. The Abrupt Style will be Sinister Fight, while the Fluid Style will be Water type. Both have Gigamax shapes.

Finally, Calyrex, the Pokémon King, of Psychic and Plant type. We will not see it until autumn on the occasion of The snows of the crown. “Despite its delicate and light appearance, each of its movements is full of dignity and grace. He is tremendously intelligent, and it is said that he can see the past, the present and the future. ”

New Gigamax forms of initial Sword and Shield Pokémon

  • Rillaboom Gigamax
  • Cinderace Gigamax
  • Gigamax Inteleon
  • Venusaur Gigamax
  • Gigamax Charizard
  • Blastoise Gigamax

New regional forms of Pokémon already known in Sword and Shield

  • Galar Slowpoke
  • Regi (Electric?) (Name still unknown)
  • Regi (Sinister?) (Name still unknown)
  • Articuno
  • Zapdos
  • Moltres

The Pokémon that return on the occasion of the Sword and Shield Expansion Pass

In the following list we will review the complete evolutionary lines; that is, having seen Pokémon as Zorua Y Azurill, we can access Zoroark (through natural evolution) or to Marill Y Azumarill (through upbringing and evolution).


  1. Nidoran (male)
  2. Nidorino
  3. Nesting
  4. Zubat
  5. Golbat
  6. Crobat
  7. Horse
  8. Seadra
  9. Kingdra
  10. Dedenne
  11. Rockruff
  12. Lycanroc
  13. Azurill
  14. Marill
  15. Azumarill
  16. Elekid
  17. Electabuzz
  18. Electivire
  19. Beldum
  20. Metang
  21. Metagross
  22. Magnemite
  23. Magnetom
  24. Magnezone
  25. Sealeo
  26. Spheal
  27. Walrein
  28. Happiny
  29. Chansey
  30. Blissey
  31. Gible
  32. Gabite
  33. Garchomp
  34. Amaura
  35. Aurorus
  36. Shellos
  37. West Gastrodon
  38. Larvesta
  39. Volcarona
  40. Zorua
  41. Zoroark
  42. Cryogonal

Legendary Pokémon that return (The snows of the crown)


Generation I

Generation II

  • Ho-oh
  • Lugia
  • Raikou
  • I understood
  • Suicune

Generation III

  • Regice
  • Regirock
  • Registeel
  • Latias
  • Latios
  • Groudon
  • Kyogre
  • Rayquaza

IV generation

  • Uxie
  • Mesprit
  • Azelf
  • Dialga
  • Palkia
  • Giratina
  • Cresselia
  • Heatran

V generation

  • Tornadus
  • Landorus
  • Thundurus
  • Reshiram
  • Zekrom
  • Kyurem

Generation VI

Generation VII

  • Tapu koko
  • Tapu Lele
  • Tapu Bulu
  • Tapu Fini
  • Solgaleo
  • Lunala
  • Necrozma
