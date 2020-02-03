All new Nintendo Switch games coming out in the week of February 3rd

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last week almost 40 Nintendo Switch games made their appearance on eShop, for the next seven days the offer seems less substantial in terms of volume but no less interesting thanks to the arrival of some highly anticipated games for the hybrid console of the Kyoto house.

The week begins with the releases of Please The Gods, Zombie Army 4 Dead War, Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 3 and 7th Sector, below the complete calendar.

Monday 3 February

Tuesday 4th February

Monster Energy Supercross The Offical Videogame 3

The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics

Zombie Army 4 Dead War

Wide Ocean Big Jacket

Wednesday 5 February

Thursday 6 February

Kunai

Knights and Bikes

Code: Realize ~ Guardian of Rebirth

Yuoni: Rises

SEN: Seven Eight Nine

Just A Phrase by POWGI

Shiny Ski Resort

nerved

Friday 7 February

Marooners

The Turing Test

Crash Drive 2

EQQO

Rune Lord

The Town Of Light Deluxe Edition

Kitty Powers Matchmaker

Zero Zero Zero Zero

Bridge Builder Adventure

Super Korotama

Also noteworthy is the arrival of the puzzle game The Turing Test on February 7th, in addition to EQQO, Marooners, Rune Lord, Zero Zero Zero Xero and The Town of Light Deluxe Edition. It is not excluded that other releases may be added in the next few days, we will know more on Thursday 6 February, when the European Nintendo eShop will update with new content for Switch.