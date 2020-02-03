All new Nintendo Switch games coming out in the week of February 3rd

Last week almost 40 Nintendo Switch games made their appearance on eShop, for the next seven days the offer seems less substantial in terms of volume but no less interesting thanks to the arrival of some highly anticipated games for the hybrid console of the Kyoto house.
The week begins with the releases of Please The Gods, Zombie Army 4 Dead War, Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 3 and 7th Sector, below the complete calendar.
Monday 3 February
Tuesday 4th February
- Monster Energy Supercross The Offical Videogame 3
- The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics
- Zombie Army 4 Dead War
- Wide Ocean Big Jacket
Wednesday 5 February
Thursday 6 February
- Kunai
- Knights and Bikes
- Code: Realize ~ Guardian of Rebirth
- Yuoni: Rises
- SEN: Seven Eight Nine
- Just A Phrase by POWGI
- Shiny Ski Resort
- nerved
Friday 7 February
- Marooners
- The Turing Test
- Crash Drive 2
- EQQO
- Rune Lord
- The Town Of Light Deluxe Edition
- Kitty Powers Matchmaker
- Zero Zero Zero Zero
- Bridge Builder Adventure
- Super Korotama
Also noteworthy is the arrival of the puzzle game The Turing Test on February 7th, in addition to EQQO, Marooners, Rune Lord, Zero Zero Zero Xero and The Town of Light Deluxe Edition. It is not excluded that other releases may be added in the next few days, we will know more on Thursday 6 February, when the European Nintendo eShop will update with new content for Switch.
