All Netflix Spain releases for April 2020

Yesterday Netflix confirmed that, despite the current situation we are living with the coronavirus, its next productions will not be affected. The reason is that, since they work well in advance, there are multiple productions that are already finished but not published at the moment (according to the platform, it will give for months of content).

Today, it has already been revealed what will be the content that will come to the service this coming April 2020. This is led by the fourth part of La casa de papel, but it is not the only major incentive of the month. Here we show you everything.

Below you will find all the contents through completely different lists.

Netflix Original Series

The Paper House – (Part 4) – April 3

Spirit: Riding Free: Riding School – (Season 1) – April 3

Terrace House Tokyo (Part 3) – April 3

Hi Score Girl (Season 2) – April 9

Brews Brothers – April 10

Exorcist (Season 1-3) – April 13

Outers Banks – April 15

The Twelve – April 17

Hyena – April 18

Hi Bye, Mama! – April 20th

Cooked with Cannabis – April 20

The Midnight Gospel – April 20

Absurd Planet – April 22

Win the Wilderness – April 22

The Flower House – (Season 3) – April 23

GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 – April 23

After Life (Season 2) – April 24

The Last Kingdom (Season 4) – April 26

Never Have I Ever – April 27

Nadiya’s Time to Eat – April 29

Extracurricular -April 29

Summertime – April 29

The Victims' Game – April 30

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut – April 30

Drifting Dragons – April 30

Other series

The Pilot (Season 2) – April 1

Pokémon: Sun and Moon Series (Season 3) – April 1

Community – April 1

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Season 3) – April 1

Netflix Original Movies

Coffee & Kareem – April 3

The Paper House: The Phenomenon – April 3

Tigertail – April 10

The Main Event – April 10

Sergio – April 17

Earth and Blood – April 17

Betonrausch – April 17

The Plagues of Breslau – April 22

The Willoughby Brothers – April 22

Extraction – April 24

Rich in Love – April 30

Dangerous Lies – April 30

Other movies

Ready Player One – April 1

Game Night – April 1

Rampage Project – April 1

Big Fish – April 1

Howl's Moving Castle – April 1

Ghostbusters II – April 1

Ponyo on the cliff – April 1

The memory of Marnie – April 1

The Wind Rises – April 1

Whispers of the Heart – April 1

Pompoko – April 1

Poppy Hill – April 1

Marie Antoinette – April 1

Eyes Wide Shut – April 1

15:17 Train to Paris – April 1

Mad Max – April 1

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior – April 1

The Ruins – April 1

Things to do before 18 – April 1

The Warriors – April 1

Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eternity and the Automatic Memories Doll – April 2

Documentaries

How To Fix a Drug Scandal – April 1

Sunderland Til I Die '(Season 2) – April 1

The Innocence Files – April 15

Circus of Books – April 22

A Secret Love – April 29

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story – April 29

As you can see, we find a wide variety of content in all possible genres. In addition, such important names as Ready Player One stand out, a film by Steven Spielberg that presents a really interesting dystopian future, or even Extraction, the new film by Chris Hemsworth and completely exclusive to Netflix.