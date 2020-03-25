All Netflix Spain releases for April 2020

Yesterday Netflix confirmed that, despite the current situation we are living with the coronavirus, its next productions will not be affected. The reason is that, since they work well in advance, there are multiple productions that are already finished but not published at the moment (according to the platform, it will give for months of content).
Today, it has already been revealed what will be the content that will come to the service this coming April 2020. This is led by the fourth part of La casa de papel, but it is not the only major incentive of the month. Here we show you everything.
Below you will find all the contents through completely different lists.
Netflix Original Series
- The Paper House – (Part 4) – April 3
- Spirit: Riding Free: Riding School – (Season 1) – April 3
- Terrace House Tokyo (Part 3) – April 3
- Hi Score Girl (Season 2) – April 9
- Brews Brothers – April 10
- Exorcist (Season 1-3) – April 13
- Outers Banks – April 15
- The Twelve – April 17
- Hyena – April 18
- Hi Bye, Mama! – April 20th
- Cooked with Cannabis – April 20
- The Midnight Gospel – April 20
- Absurd Planet – April 22
- Win the Wilderness – April 22
- The Flower House – (Season 3) – April 23
- GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 – April 23
- After Life (Season 2) – April 24
- The Last Kingdom (Season 4) – April 26
- Never Have I Ever – April 27
- Nadiya’s Time to Eat – April 29
- Extracurricular -April 29
- Summertime – April 29
- The Victims' Game – April 30
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut – April 30
- Drifting Dragons – April 30
Other series
- The Pilot (Season 2) – April 1
- Pokémon: Sun and Moon Series (Season 3) – April 1
- Community – April 1
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Season 3) – April 1
Netflix Original Movies
- Coffee & Kareem – April 3
- The Paper House: The Phenomenon – April 3
- Tigertail – April 10
- The Main Event – April 10
- Sergio – April 17
- Earth and Blood – April 17
- Betonrausch – April 17
- The Plagues of Breslau – April 22
- The Willoughby Brothers – April 22
- Extraction – April 24
- Rich in Love – April 30
- Dangerous Lies – April 30
Other movies
- Ready Player One – April 1
- Game Night – April 1
- Rampage Project – April 1
- Big Fish – April 1
- Howl's Moving Castle – April 1
- Ghostbusters II – April 1
- Ponyo on the cliff – April 1
- The memory of Marnie – April 1
- The Wind Rises – April 1
- Whispers of the Heart – April 1
- Pompoko – April 1
- Poppy Hill – April 1
- Marie Antoinette – April 1
- Eyes Wide Shut – April 1
- 15:17 Train to Paris – April 1
- Mad Max – April 1
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior – April 1
- The Ruins – April 1
- Things to do before 18 – April 1
- The Warriors – April 1
- Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eternity and the Automatic Memories Doll – April 2
- The Victim's Game – April 30
Documentaries
- How To Fix a Drug Scandal – April 1
- Sunderland Til I Die '(Season 2) – April 1
- The Innocence Files – April 15
- Circus of Books – April 22
- A Secret Love – April 29
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story – April 29
As you can see, we find a wide variety of content in all possible genres. In addition, such important names as Ready Player One stand out, a film by Steven Spielberg that presents a really interesting dystopian future, or even Extraction, the new film by Chris Hemsworth and completely exclusive to Netflix.
