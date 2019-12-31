         All Movistar + releases in January 2020: 'Aladdin', the final season of 'Schitt's Creek' and more

Share it:

While we are already with the latest preparations for 2019 we continue to review the main novelties in film and television that bring us the main streaming platforms in Spain. After watching Netflix and HBO Spain, we will See all the series and movies that arrive in January at Movistar +.

We meet a relatively quiet month, with a schedule that reminds us that we are still in the Christmas period. Within the original series we have the returns of 'SKAM' and 'El embarcadero', two quite suggestive options.

Note: Movistar has not yet provided us with the list of documentaries that will premiere in January. We will update the note when they are.

Series

'The Savages (Les Sauvages)'

French production that takes us to the electoral campaign and the first candidate of Arab origin in its history (Roschdy Zem). Written by Rebecca Zlotowski, this family drama with political dyes is starring Zem, Amira Casar, Marina Foïs, Dali Bensalah, Sofiane Zermani, Souhelia Yacoub and Shaïn Boumedine.

Films

'Happy New Year, Colin Burstead'

Ben Wheatley directs this family drama in which an English family spends the tense end of the year in history when the quarrels, quarrels and confrontations that were buried at the time began to resolve without being resolved.

'Memories of a murderer'

Adaptation of the Korean novel 'Memorization guide for a murderer', Won Shin-Yeon directs this action-packed thriller, suspense and script twists.

