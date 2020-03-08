All movies ordered from best to worst

Share it:

Pixar is part of our childhood. Well, let's be more universal, of our life. Because the good is not old and one of the clearest samples of it is the set of films of the mythical company of the flexo. Since 25 years ago they will conquer the whole world with the first 3D animated feature film, nothing less than ‘Toy Story’, the Disney-owned company has given us classics for all tastes.

Even if the sequels (except one) greatly lower the level of most original productions from Pixar, a thousand and one sequences come to mind with which to laugh or cry just by remembering them. His triumph meant, in addition, the domain of digital animation over the traditional studies like Ghibli, of which they are, yes, declared fans. Now, with the premiere of ‘Onward’ and after a quarter of a century of movies It is a good occasion to make accounts. In this post we gather and comment on each and every feature film of Pixar. As with Ghibli, too we order them from best to peor but that is only to give a picture of the matter. If you like them all very much, better than better.