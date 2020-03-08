All movies ordered from best to worst

Pixar is part of our childhood. Well, let's be more universal, of our life. Because the good is not old and one of the clearest samples of it is the set of films of the mythical company of the flexo. Since 25 years ago they will conquer the whole world with the first 3D animated feature film, nothing less than ‘Toy Story’, the Disney-owned company has given us classics for all tastes.
Even if the sequels (except one) greatly lower the level of most original productions from Pixar, a thousand and one sequences come to mind with which to laugh or cry just by remembering them. His triumph meant, in addition, the domain of digital animation over the traditional studies like Ghibli, of which they are, yes, declared fans. Now, with the premiere of ‘Onward’ and after a quarter of a century of movies It is a good occasion to make accounts. In this post we gather and comment on each and every feature film of Pixar. As with Ghibli, too we order them from best to peor but that is only to give a picture of the matter. If you like them all very much, better than better.
22
‘Cars 2’ (John Lasseter and Brad Lewis, 2011)
The cars returned with a second part where the main interest is the juice that is taken from Mate, the most beloved secondary of the first installment. Beyond the Lightning McQueen competition, ‘Cars 2’ focuses on the comic character of the crane and its crazy foray into the world of espionage, to what Inspector Clouseau with Bond Girl included. Beyond the fans of Mate and the Rayo races, one of Pixar's loosest films.
twenty-one
‘The Incredibles 2’ (Brad Bird, 2018)
They came back ‘The Incredibles’ and made it full of wonderful action sequences and frantic animation. However, the entire movie ends up being a sign of political overdoing too exaggerated. In addition to the powers of Jack-Jack, which we had already seen in the 2005 short ‘Jack-Jack attacks’It seems that the only thing that worries 'The Incredibles 2' is to shed their family nucleus, frustrating the male figure, Mr. Incredible, to an impossible fatherhood, vindicating the mother's character, Elastigirl, as if everyone else should not matter to us As for inventiveness, it was limited to the powers of the Parr baby and a villain based, oh surprise, on new technologies. ‘The Incredibles 2’ is a second installment that It seems designed to correct any criticism remotely attributable to its first part. I may achieve that purported "update", but it loses by scoring in everything else.
twenty
‘Cars 3’ (Brian Fee, 2017)
Only the love of John Lasseter, Pixar's boss until #MeToo, justifies that ‘Cars’ come to trilogy, but here we are. Brian Fee is responsible for relocating the races in the sportiest installment of the saga, in which an old-fashioned Lightning McQueen must reinvent itself to catch up with the new generation of cars. As if it were a Rocky movie, McQueen's amazing training ends up really trying to pass the witness. It is not a bad farewell to the less appreciated saga of Pixar. Although it was not very difficult, he improved to the second.
19
‘Monsters University’ (Dan Scanlon, 2013)
The original film had a story so round that it would have been impossible to return to it without resorting to, and spoiling, Boo's farewell. That's why Scanlon and his team gave us this prequel about how Mike and Sully met. The strange funniest couple of Pixar gives us many laughs in this series of topics of teenage and university films, whose main interest is to see the adaptation of so much common place to the world of monsters.
18
‘Looking for Dory’ (Andrew Stanton and Angus MacLane, 2016)
Like ‘Cars 2’ could have been called ‘Mate’, here Pixar pulled one of his most popular supporting characters to create a successful movie. The scarce memory of the protagonist was the fundamental excuse to get us the sensitive brand moment of the house through his unknown family tree. As much as we like Dory, Pixar knows how to do better things than use his skills in a product that seems designed by a market study. Yes, the octopus Hank, driver of carriages and trucks, always in my team.
17
‘Arlo's Journey’ (Peter Sohn, 2015)
If ‘Inside Out’ was the face, ‘Arlo’s journey’ was the cross of Pixar in that powerful 2015. But the comparison with his contemporary has hurt her too much. The story of the cowardly dinosaur and the wild and brave child who protect and teach each other is interesting, and a good starting point for the adventure that lies ahead. The animation, which I believe a hyperrealistic landscape never seen before, is an indissoluble part of the interest of the tape. Nevertheless, the clash of line characters cartoon With those realistic funds, he didn't fit anyone.
16
‘Bugs’ (John Lasseter and Andrew Stanton, 1998)
Many do not know that this movie is a remake unofficial ‘The seven samurai’ and has nothing to envy to another famous re-reading of the classic, ‘The magnificent seven’. Some peasants are assaulted every year by bandits. Desperate, a small group leaves the city in search of seven warriors to free them from the evildoers. Here, of course, the peasants are ants and the samurai turn out to be circus bugs. Something reviled after the string of masterpieces that the Pixar gave us at the beginning of the century, the narrative beauty of the studio, its humor and the charisma of some characters are still very alive.
fifteen
‘Cars’ (John Lasseter, 2006)
Lasseter, the great creator and Alma mater of the study, seemed to move away from the first creative line of his creature after the second installment of ‘Toy Story 2’. However, he fell in love with Lightning McQueen and his companions. We could say that ‘Cars’ is a story about humility, the danger of pride, and about the fame and beauty behind a true friendship. But the truth is that the really cool thing about the movie, although time has been detracting, is to see the animation of these cars at high speed, taking curves with his face, I say, bumper.
14
‘Onward’ (Dan Scanlon, 2020)
Pixar returns with this family history that reminds us a little of the world of Monstruos S.A. We move to a universe full of magical creatures that, however, have forgotten any glimpse of it. Ian and Barley are two young elves who will venture into a dangerous quest to find the magic that would allow them spend a day with his father, who passed away
When they were very young. Pixar returns to achieve the final emotionality with a family history that, above all, is about brotherly love and trust and duty to be oneself. Although he will not swell the list of the best of the study, his portrait of the modern world is as accurate as funny and emotional.
13
‘Toy Story 2’ (John Lasseter, Ash Brannon and Lee Unkrich, 1999)
They say it was Disney, as soon as the company was acquired, which forced this remake, what had little time to plan and several creative disputes. The result was a disappointment for many fans but, being honest, much of the negative reaction came from the context. He may not live up to his two trilogy companions, but he is one of the best second parts of the company. The character of the collector takes Woody to a much wider and interesting world, and explains his retro toy character, fundamental in his comparison with Buzz. Beyond that, this movie It would be worth it just for Jessie's character, worthy heir of the sheriff star.
12
‘Brave’ (Mark Andrews, Brenda Chapman and Steve Purcell, 2012)
Disney seemed to want to contribute its differential sand granite to the world of princesses with the history of Mérida. Although the presence of Brenda Chapman in the trio of directors was sold, along with the argument, as a kind of debt settled with the female presence of the study, the truth is that the virtues of history are in the usual. ‘Brave’ is a story of personal growth, of self-discovery, a whole coming of age helped by the beautiful Scottish landscape and a plot with surprise included. Almost a decade later, The protagonist's hair remains a milestone of animation.
eleven
‘Toy Story 4’ (Josh Cooley, 2019)
‘Toy Story 3’ closed a cycle so round that many feared that this fourth installment spoiled it. But the truth is that, more than the spirit of a sequel, this fourth edition is almost a special chapter in the lives of the mythical protagonists. For her pass the road movie or terror, but above all it is a way to expand the world with which Pixar was born, those toys that come to life to help their owners at all costs. He did it again, giving Woody a love chapter while demonstrating something that remained pending in the third. The it will always be from Andy and, if not, it will be everyone's.
10
‘Ratatouille’ (Brad Bird, 2007)
Brad Bird is probably the filmmaker with the best narrative pulse that has gone through the studio. If ‘The Incredibles’ gives us action and humor, ‘Ratatouille’ took gold from a story that could have been a real brown in the hands of a less skilled filmmaker. He managed to move spectators and children from all over the world to France from haute cuisine by the hand of a rat. It is clear that neither Remy himself nor Linguini or Colette have the level of charisma that other Pixar characters. In addition, the love plot is also one of the loosest and free of the company. However, Bird's good work is reflected in his ability to not notice the lack of these usual goodies of the study and focus on the base story. ‘Ratatouille’ managed to be universal precisely for that reason, for its ability to convey your teaching about the evil of prejudices and social classes. Everything became a valuable ode to passion and talent. To critics, in addition, always the character of Anton Ego will touch us very deeply and its revelation, the moment for which we all live in this discredited trade.
9
‘Coco’ (Lee Unkrich and Adrián Molina, 2017)
Pixar paid off its debt to diversity in this original film that, in the wake of ‘Inside Out’ and ‘Toy Story 3’ prepares us for a tissue box end. But melodrama is not the only thing that stands out in ‘Coco’. Mexican folklore, personified in the festival of Day of the Dead, serves the company of flexo to develop an impressive visual world, full of fantasy and imaginative characters, achieving something similar to Miyazaki with the spa of ‘Chihiro's Journey’. Also, like ‘Ratatouille’, ‘Coco’ we encourages to pursue our vocation at the same time he teaches us never to judge by appearances.
8
‘The Incredibles’ (Brad Bird, 2004)
Long before Marvel and DC put the batteries together creating quality movies, nobody doubted that the best superhero tape It was released in 2004 (yes, it coincided with ‘Spider-Man’ 2). And it was like that for a long time. The humor, the design of each and every one of the characters and the adult approach of some sequences made "The Incredibles" touch sensitive fiber, laughter and capture the attention of all types of audiences. Decade and a half later, it remains one of the best action movies of its time.
7
‘Looking for Nemo’ (Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich, 2003)
If in a movie you began to notice the classic hand of Disney was in this, where it seems that Pixar understood better than ever ‘Bambi’ and he took it to his land in a wonderful way. Nemo tells us the story of a father worried about finding his son, overprotected after his mother's death. But the starting point is only the beginning in a Homeric story where the father will have to go through a thousand and one dangers to meet with his son. The memory of Dory, the turtles, the passage of the jellyfish, the sharks or the escape of the aquarium / jail are continuous samples of the wonderful creativity of this study in full golden age.
6
‘Toy Story’ (John Lasseter, 1995)
With you it all started ‘Toy Story’. The foundational classic of the studentor it was the first feature film in 3D animation and, 25 years later, it is still one of the best. It is evident that in the visual section something has been left behind, but in the narrative it is still full of jewels. We talked about the movie that introduced us to Andy, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, Mr. Potato or Rex. Scenes as hallucinated as the aliens and "The hook" or the terrifying sequence with Sid, the little psycho neighbor, are part of the history of cinema. History in which this film has reserved a place of honor.
5
‘Inside Out’ (Pete Docter, Ronnie Del Carmen, 2015)
After five years of disappointments and sequels at medium gas, Pixar conquered the world again with ‘Inside Out’. If every children's movie has the mission, more or less, to address the coming of age of its protagonist, here Pixar decided to create a whole movie around the thoughts and events of that difficult time that we call preteen. Joy, sadness, disgust, anger and fear became the concise, fun and illustrative protagonists of Riley's mind. As in ‘Toy Story 3’, ‘Inside Out’ taught us how to say goodbye to childhood and brought us more than one tear with their memories and, above all, with the disappearance of the imaginary friend, very personification of childhood That is diluted in us.
4
‘Up’ (Pete Docter and Bob Peterson, 2009)
If you have to teach someone, well, quickly, the masterful work of Pixar, there is no doubt that sequence is the most conducive to achieve it. The ‘Up’ principle is a masterful synthesis of a whole love story, as ordinary and as big as life itself. If we see it enough times to get to think besides crying, we will realize the mastery of the sequence. A story as beautiful (life) as desolate (death) based on the montage and reflected through the routine. Rather, how it changes little by little, until it disappears. Just for her it would be worth this movie and the truth is that the rest, the jungle adventure, is quite less attractive. Even more pronounced than in ‘Wall-E’, ‘Up’ to show their best cards as soon as the game begins. But the beginning, until the flying house reaches the jungle, has hooked us so much that we will follow this man named Carl (the people of good we know him by Spencer Tracy) and the nice Boy Scout Russell wherever he is.
3
‘Monstruos S.A.’ (Pete Docter, Lee Unkrich and David Silverman, 2001)
If the fact that toys came alive when we didn't see them gave birth to our childhood, this film about the professional work of the monsters in our closet illuminated our nightmares forever, turning them into placid dreams. Pixar created a fascinating monstrous world, full of impressive designs and an idea more original than any other. However, this film should be highlighted because it is the first of the study to achieve that emotional climax that has become its hallmark. Like Mike, we will never forget Boo.
two
‘WALL-E’ (Andrew Stanton, 2008)
There is no doubt that the creative peak of the company was given between 2008 and 2010 with ‘WALL-E’, ‘Up’ and ‘Toy Story 3’. The inspiration for the study should be such that they thought of making a silent film of two robots and then continue with the story of an old man. Pixar's bravery was rewarded, especially with this classic ecologist full of small references. The principle is bleak, sad and empathetic. A true class of how to present a character without dialogues. The rest is a space science fiction story full of humor and action, which leverages futuristic design to create some of the company's most amazing visual sequences. But, besides all that, ‘WALL-E’ is an awesome love movie that would make Charlie Chaplin proud.
one
‘Toy Story 3’ (Lee Unkrich, 2010)
Learned the lesson of ‘Wall-E’ and ‘Up’, Pixar would never stop being saved heavy armament for last, and there’s not one like ‘Toy Story 3’. If ‘The Godfather 2’ is the example to show that the second parts can be good, this is the living example that third parties can be the best. ‘Toy Story 3’ is a recital of narrative references, taking the mythical characters to a nursery where the least careful babies are. The third part of ‘Toy Story’ is, more than ever, an impressive ode to friendship, teamwork and fidelity. A master class on how to close one stage and open another, about Over time which, after all, is what everything is really about.
