All movies of M. Night Shyamalan sorted from worst to best

'Glass (Cristal)' marks a new peak of acceptance in the race of M. Night Shyamalan, brimming with ups and downs. Defining his own universe with a sequel for the first time in his work -'Multiple '(' Split ') was only partly-,' Glass' reminds us that for years the director has lived both glory and the opposite extreme.

He has directed films of absolute order and that hardly contain authorial and other absolutely personal elements. And along the way, it has gone through all budget spectra.

There is a generalized current among the public that states that Shyamalan lived an exaggerated moment of initial impact with his cinema thanks to 'The sixth sense' and 'The protected', and the compliments that aroused his surprise endings made him a slave to them. To what extent is it true? Can you say that Shyamalan is simply a director tied to the finals with a trap and that only there is his true genius?

We have decided order your movies from worst to best. All. From the most acclaimed to the great failures, and inquire after their secrets. We remind you, of course, that this selection is absolutely personal and that if you have alternative proposals or want to claim some of the ones we have left most in line, you have the comments at your disposal.

13 – Praying with Anger (1992)

M. Night Shyamalan's first film is also the least viewed by far: it was only screened at a couple of festivals in Toronto and New York, and then had a very limited life in the domestic market. Starring Shyamalan himself, who very judiciously decided not to reload with such weight on his shoulders, tells the return of a young Hindu to his country of origin for a year.

Clearly autobiographical, although it does not contain fantastic elements yes affects the director's usual topics such as family, spirituality and the search for an identity, all in a very light and decidedly failed tone. Some critics, always the first in the queue of easy impact, put it above even their worst-considered films, such as 'Airbender', but the poor media, narrative clumsiness and lack of ambition make 'Praying with Anger' a digestible film only if the bar is located very, very low.

12 – The first friends (Wide Awake, 1998)

Cast: Joseph Cross, Timothy Reifsnyder, Dana Delany, Denis Leary, Robert Loggia, Rosie O'Donnell

Again a few themes very present in the subsequent filmography of Shyamalan (here, headed by the search for spirituality) in a film without a fantastic and extremely bland component, which remained stored three years until it got a very discreet premiere. In her, a kid (Joseph Cross) enters a crisis of faith when his very Catholic grandfather dies, and will begin a search for God with the help of a nice nun (O'Donnell).

The result of the tour is absolutely predictable and has an absolutely flat staging, very choral and "human" comedy of the time. Intermingling the typical history of maturation in a college of nuns with jokes, first loves and discovery of the hardships of maturity, the result is not horrible, but immediately forgettable, with the sporadic occasional enjoyment of experienced and well tuned secondary.

11 – Airbender: The Last Warrior (The Last Airbender, 2010)

A pretty tasteless blockbuster but not entirely without interest. With a Shyamalan apparently overwhelmed by the amount of media at his disposal but determined to leave his filmmaker's stamp small and attentive to details, the result of this adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon series on children, martial arts and powers that control the elements of nature is a hodgepodge of chieros and no people who, contrary to what is believed, did not end up with a failure Box office, but rather the opposite.

Shyamalan tries to capture his imprint in the action scenes, not precisely frantic and with careful use of the camera to move around fights and characters, sometimes with interesting choreographies performed without cuts. Unfortunately, the precipitate of the argument, which simplifies in a few short minutes an original work much richer in nuances, as well as the poor brightness of the interpretations, spoil an interesting but decidedly failed film. The notorious circles of fans of the original work was much discussed whitewashing It was carried out with its protagonists.

10 – After Earth (2013)

Cast: Jaden Smith, Will Smith, Sophie Okonedo, Zoë Kravitz, Kristofer Hivju, Sacha Dhawan, Chris Geere, David Denman

Once again the fury with which this commission was received in his day due to (nothing hidden, but hey, it's his money) Will Smith's nepotism, the truth is that 'After Earth' is like a relatively science fiction movie unusual. One that Despite its large budget, it maintains its scale at a moderate size, and tells a story in which science fiction is an accessory: a kid (Jaden Smith) has to enter a feral planet Earth of the future after suffering an accident with his father (Will Smith).

Although Shyamalan is less comfortable than in more modest films, there are enough elements in 'After Earth' not to discard it completely: two unique characters, a single monster, and a schematic and symbolic plot structure (Too much, according to some critics who thought they saw Scientological propaganda in it). The production design is very remarkable and the special effects have a certain elegance in its CGI coldness, but Shyamalan's seal is in certain terrifying outbursts and the way of using the camera to put characters and scenarios in relation. The result is, in its own way, as forgettable as 'Airbender', but it is far from being the disaster spoken of in its day.

9 – The young woman of the water (Lady in the Water, 2006)

Cast: Paul Giamatti, Bryce Dallas Howard, Cindy Cheung, Sarita Choudhury, Jeffrey Wright, M. Night Shyamalan, Bob Balaban

Ambitious and unbalanced, it is very simple to feel sympathy for 'The young woman of the water', for her naivety and air of children's story, for her navigate against the tide of the conventions of a cinema for all audiences that in 2006 is already very rested, aimed at viewers who are no longer for these things. As simple as catching mania for his spectacular narrative skeleton and exhibition clumsiness, where the characters are literally explaining the plot of the film in most of the dialogues.

It is also easy to prime the easy-hit critics with the easy onslaught, and the metaphorical character of the writer destined to be touched by the muse and save the world with his prose, played by Shyamalan himself. But, again, this harmless tantrum is understandable and you can even empathize with it: after all it is Shyamalan, and not us or the critics, who has set up at this point the story of a nymph persecuted and defended by creatures of legend. Irregular as the result may be, who can blame you for the smoke rising a little.

8 – Multiple (Split, 2016)

The collective desire to see the Shyamalan of yesteryear again, the one before the blockbusters (and, for many tastes, also the previous one to controversial films like 'The incident' or 'The forest') He joined the excitement produced by the splendid 'The visit' and the final wink of this 'Multiple', which suggests that it takes place in the universe of 'The Protected'. A wish that led perhaps to slightly overestimate this, in any case, very nice psychothriller.

Between a James McAvoy unleashed and a great Anya Taylor-Joy and just out of 'The Witch', the function is sustained and passed in a supra thanks to its appropriate lack of pretensions. But, strange in Shyamalan, it falls far short of his proposal: the 24 promised personalities of the disturbed that holds a group of girls in a claustrophobic environment are rather severe mood swings, and the final section runs along paths that we have already seen in the genre. Without being even remotely a bad piece of suspense, it is perhaps one of the most conventional horror films of its director.

7 – Glass (Cristal, 2019)

Cast: James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Spencer Treat Clark, Anya Taylor-Joy, Shayna Ryan

Without reaching the height of its predecessor 'The Protected', which worked much more temperately and subtly, 'Glass (Crystal)' is a wonderful conclusion to the trilogy of which 'Multiple' is a second and almost improvised installment. Its budget shortage (20 million versus 75 of the original) is the reason for both its problems (it stagnates slightly in its central part) and its findings: a single stage, a handful of characters and the promise of a megaclimax to the 'Avengers' that never comes, which fits perfectly with the idea "superheroes in Philadelphia".

'Glass (Crystal)', however, responds perfectly to the expectations of a good sequel to 'The Protected', although the loss of the surprise factor (which was even in 'Multiple'), with Bruce Willis' final cameo that reformulated it completely) leads to somewhat discursive moments and ramplones: the characters literally explain the metaphors related to the comic books that lead Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson), David Dunn (Bruce Willis) and Kevin (James McAvoy, shining brighter than in his presentation movie) to a sanatorium. The final confrontation, despite criticism, is great, and shows that Shyamalan has always had a great eye to plan the action (something very obvious, paradoxically, in his films more mainstream).

6 – The visit (The visit, 2015)

Cast: Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould, Deanna Dunagan, Peter McRobbie, Kathryn Hahn, Celia Keenan-Bolger

After the failure of 'After Earth', Shyamalan seems to rethink his cinema and the kind of movies he wants to make and gives birth to this surprise, a ticket office that returned him to the front line after raising almost one hundred million dollars with a budget of just five . A modest, claustrophobic film, full of humor and that does not give up any of its author traits (careful and classic staging – although it is true that it is no longer so meticulous -, final turn, extraordinarily well-directed actors), while opening new avenues for his cinema.

'The visit' poses a much lighter intrigue than usual in the director, with an almost starting point of 'Tales from the Crypt' (a couple of brothers will spend a few days with their grandparents, who are not they knew, and soon they begin to suspect that something smells like singe). But Shyamalan manages to take her to her land and turn her into one of her chilling reflections on family and death, although in a much lighter tone than usual. That its inconsequential appearance does not deceive you: in times of gender overdose, this sample is of many carats.

'The visit' recalls, by the way, the carefree and somewhat earlier 'The trap of evil' (Devil, 2010), a claustrophobic horror story in an elevator that happens to be the only film produced but not directed by Shyamalan, although it contains many of its distinctive features. A devilish toy to recover, and more in these times when ostentation and catapun are not confused with the good construction of a story of tension and suspense (and tails and sulfur).

5 – The incident (The Happening, 2008)

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Zooey Deschanel, John Leguizamo, Ashlyn Sanchez, Betty Buckley, Alan Ruck

Possibly Shyamalan's most misunderstood movie. No other has such bad consideration with so much to offer: 'The incident' is a solid and uncompromising portrait of a case of collective hysteria -sumps in mass that extend like a plague due to a germ coming from plants, or not-, where everything is measured to the millimeter. From the crazy (but not inadequate) interpretations of Whalberg and Deschanel to the sophisticated visualization of each and every one of the suicides, shot with an amazing coldness, passing through the episode structure of 'Twilight Zone'.

And all to shape a film that is remembered for the infamous explanation given to the plague that plagues the northwest of the United States, but has much more in its bosom. To get started: If Shyamalan is remembered for his surprise endings … does it make sense that 'The Incident' is announced from the first third of the movie? Is it not that the explanation of his mystery is another? Very subtle and full of nuances, this hidden gem is, in the worst case, a masterful atmosphere, suspense and staging lesson with a lazy ending. But believe us: it's much more than that.

4 – The sixth sense (The Sixth Sense, 1999)

Cast: Haley Joel Osment, Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Olivia Williams, Trevor Morgan, Donnie Wahlberg

It is legitimate to consider 'The sixth sense' as Shyamalan's figurative debut, because the qualitative leap he made from 'The first friends' is spectacular. And it is also legitimate to consider it his best film, because it is clear that its impact has not been matched by any other work of his, becoming a bit of a kind of narrative curse that weighs on the director, forced to continually seek comparable endings to the great revelation of 'The sixth sense' (no, we will not say it).

And it is not for less: it is possibly the best traced end of the director's entire filmography, but only with that would not be enough to give him his category of modern classic. The interpretations of Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment and Toni Collette (revalued as a suffering icon of the genre thanks to 'Hereditary') contribute to create an oppressive atmosphere, partly dreamlike, with a unique and very appropriate touch of melancholy, to which he himself Shyamalan has come back again and again. And without giving up impact sequences of the best genre cinema, as are many of the spectra 's appearances in this story of a child capable of seeing dead. Although Shyamalan himself would overcome it, his category of monumental blow on the table is indisputable.

3 – Signals (Signs, 2002)

Cast: Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix, Patricia Kalember, Cherry Jones, Rory Culkin, Abigail Breslin, M. Night Shyamalan

Shyamalan's third film is also one of the most controversial, and the one that undoubtedly gave him the reputation of seeking surprise endings at all costs in imitation of 'The sixth sense'. It is also his most atmospheric and careful film, with a more exquisite staging, imitating his clear reference Steven Spielberg: This story of a priest in full crisis of faith who begins to notice that in the cornfields around his farm there are signs of an extraterrestrial invasion is a master class of constant and suggested threat.

Sequences such as the fleeting first appearance of an alien on television, the scene of the alien trapped in a room or the tense sleepless night that Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix and the two children spend in the house (extraordinary all, by the way) are between Better and scarier than Shyamalan has shot. If those one hundred master minutes are enough to make you forget an ending, let's face it, very little worked (not only the ramplón of its approach; it has logic failures everywhere) is the decision of each viewer, but I am clear. In a horror movie, excellent suspense and atmosphere work should never be neglected because of an occasional script hole.

2 – The forest (The village, 2004)

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Bryce Dallas Howard, William Hurt, Sigourney Weaver, Adrien Brody, Judy Greer, Brendan Gleeson

Filmed immediately after 'Signals', the general perception towards this film is similar to the one towards Mel Gibson: a great film spoiled by an end that is not up to par. In my opinion, however, the result is superior: although the work with the suspense mechanisms of 'Signals' has no equal in the entire Shyamalan filmography, the rarefied atmosphere, the desperate tone and the dosage of the intrigue of 'The forest' is even more valuable.

And on the other hand, the conclusion of 'The forest' – the story of a community of isolated pioneers in a village surrounded by a forest where there are monsters -, perhaps the most shocking and radical of the entire Hindu director's cinema, works somewhat better that the excessively ramplona of 'Signals': It shows a bit more coherence and a relative sense, and leaves fewer holes to cover, although there are. Again, like it or not, it is not an impediment so that the rest of the film, with that sensational photograph of Roger Deakins, that very intoned cast or sequences such as the progress of the protagonist through the forest, is not full of findings.

1 – The Protected (Unbreakable, 2000)

Cast: Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Robin Wright, Spencer Treat Clark, Charlayne Woodard, Eamonn Walker

The best movie of M. Night Shyamalan is this jewel that starts from many elements similar to 'The sixth sense', his previous film (the melancholic atmosphere, the inexplicably cryptic characters, of course Bruce Willis moving out of his usual record), but is right to give up such a pronounced surprise ending and poses an absolutely new game in its day as starting point. Wondering what superhero mythology would be in the real world.

Adapting with great intelligence the tropes of the genre to a realistic environment (from the uniform to the secret identity, through the history of origin, the adoption of a previous mythology or the unique connection between the hero and his nemesis), 'The protected 'is sophisticated but not presumptuous.

And it is not necessary to read excessively between the lines to enjoy it (Those images of Willis with raincoat that look like vignettes of Frank Miller), since the magnitude of his proposal is absolutely universal. It is not, as many believe, how superheroes could be real, but why we need fictions about superhuman heroes to cope with every day.

