All movies and series leaving Netflix in April 2020

We end a month marked by global expansion of the coronavirus. Before saying goodbye to this peculiar March, let's stop for a moment to say goodbye to all the series and movies that will leave Netflix next April.

As usual, the list is provisional but we can get an idea of ​​the losses. One of them is the mythical 'Rurouni Kenshin', which will disappear from the platform in the middle of the month in both Spain and Latin America. Or work important is the 'Beyond the garden', this time only in the Iberian Peninsula.

But there are many more, let's see:

Netflix Spain

Netflix Latin America

April 1st

'Bonnie and Clyde'

'The Client List'

'Iverson'

'Chuck Norris vs. Communism '

'Catching The Sun'

'Confessions of a Brazillian Call Girl'

'Joe Cocker: Mad Dog with Soul'

'The Bad Kids'

'Dancing Quietly'

'Weiner'

'Buddymoon'

'Silicon Cowboys'

'Don't Look Down'

Cheer Squad

'Peter: The Redemption'

'You don't know who I am? two'

'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day'

'Cinderella'

'Canal Stories'

'Road to La Paz'

Fishpeople

'Great Interior Design Challenge'

'The Undateables'

'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2'

'Crossroads'

'The Smurfs 2'

'1 Mile to you'

Joseph and Mary

Bolt

'Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Never Beast'

'Hannibal'

'McFarland, USA'

'Toy Story That Time Forgot'

'The Lizzie Borden Chronicles'

Jessie

'Gravity Falls'

'The Red Tent'

'The Only Way is Essex'

'Derren Brown: Apocalypse and Fear'

'Derren Brown: The Great Art Robbery'

'Derren Brown: Infamous'

'Hell or High water'

'In the Mouth of Madness'

'Descendants 2'

'Alexander: Theatrical Cut'

'Kangaroo Jack'

'Bad Teacher'

'Poseidon'

'Snowden'

'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'

'Marvel: Cloak and Dagger'

'Dirty Dancing'

'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince'

'Menino Maluquinho'

Rest of April