         All movie trailers aired during the 2020 Super Bowl: ‘No time to die’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Black Widow’…

For much of the cinephile community, the game is the least important when talking about the Super Bowl night. What is really important in the great sporting event of the year in the United States is located during a break that, in addition to having a spectacular musical number – this year courtesy of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira -, leaves us a good handful of advances of some of the most relevant titles of the year.

In this 2020 edition – which, by the way, to the joy of Henry Cavill, has won the Kansas City Chiefs -, Disney has eclipsed trailers and film spots with a traca of promotional images of three of the Marvel productions that will arrive shortly to its streaming platform, although this does not mean that the rest of movie snacks are negligible. Here you all.

'Black Widow'

We start the new advance of first feature of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: 'Black Widow'. Natasha Romanoff's solo adventure reveals in these 30 seconds something more of the dynamics between her characters and about set-pieces They promise a good dose of fun without complexes.

'No time to die'

I will not complain about seeing the great James Bond of Daniel Craig distributing shots for half a minute that leaves a lot of desire for more. Known faces, new additions and a visual brand of the Fukunaga house They finish putting their teeth very, very long for the premiere.

'Mulan'

The only complete trailer we will see on this list belongs to the new remake in real action of a Disney animated classic. On this occasion he has touched 'Mulan' move from two dimensions to three-dimensionality in flesh and blood, and here we can take a new look at the result of the transition. On March 27 we will see if the Mickey mouse house traces the flight with this type of production.

'F9: The Fast Saga'

A couple of days ago we were able to enjoy a trailer in 'Fast & Furious 9' conditions, but if you have been wanting more, the Super Bowl has left us this short hypervitaminated spot with Impossible plans, CGI to Hull and all the essence that has made the franchise great from its fifth delivery.

'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise playing the guy – again – aboard a fighter. This, and a handful of plans that, except for unexpected surprises, anticipate the great movie show of the year, is what we can extract from the spot of a 'Top Gun: Maverick' that looks simply brutal.

'The invisible man'

I can not deny having a tremendous desire to throw the glove on 'The invisible man' in the oven Leigh Whannell and Jason Blum. Starring Elizabeth Moss – quality assurance – and with certain leave the terrifying 'The entity', this new version of the Universal classic promises strong emotions.

'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

The world has not had enough Minions movies, or that is what they should have thought of Illumination Entertainment, where they have decided shaping the crossover between its yellow creatures and the main saga 'Gru: My favorite villain' in a feature film as a prequel.

'A quiet place 2'

Flashbacks, more monsters and greater scale and ambition in terms of production and history This is what you expect from this continuation of John Krasinski's fantastic 'A quiet place'; a great opportunity to have a bad time in the cinema while we discover the origin of the invasion of the deadly creatures hypersensitive to sound.

'Sonic: The Movie'

We close with a promotional spot for 'Sonic: The movie' according to the sports framework in which it was presented. With a few stars from different disciplines in between, the blue hedgehog of Sega presents an assortment of snapshots of your first big screen adventure.