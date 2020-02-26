Entertainment

All Might becomes an inflated ball in this My Hero Academia cosplay

February 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
The strongest hero of all, whom anyone wanted to imitate: he is All Might, favorite of the protagonist of My Hero Academia. Due to a fortuitous accident, he found himself transmitting his mysterious power, the One for All, right to the young student. From this meeting the true story of the manga written and designed by Kohei Horikoshi was born.

Years later we can say that All Might it is certainly not among the most present characters of the work, especially in the last sagas, but remains appreciated for the contributions and the few combat scenes in which he was involved. As all fans will know, All Might has two forms: one original and tiny and the other hyper muscular and huge, but disappeared with the exhaustion of its power.

Bringing the latest version of All Might back into reality is undoubtedly difficult as a large-scale physique is needed, but a fan seems to have found a way to bring the character of My Hero Academia to life turning it into an inflated balloon.

As you can see at the bottom, in Alaska Comicon a boy appeared whose upper half of the torso is made up of many balloons that replicate the super muscular physique of All Might. Abdominals, biceps, pectorals and the many details of the blue costume are present in this certainly original reproduction. The Symbol of Peace of My Hero Academia is thus represented in a definitely original and almost worthy way of a Low Cost Cosplay. You don't see an All Might like this every day, do you like this version?

Speaking of parties and gatherings, the protagonists of My Hero Academia season 4 are preparing for the Cultural Festival. Don't miss the episodes subtitled in Italian on VVVVID every Saturday at 20:00.

