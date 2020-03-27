All Marvel, ordered from worst to best

Marvel has changed the way of making commercial cinema. Shared universes are the order of the day, and Marvel has been able to build a multi-million dollar business almost out of thin air (remember, not long ago, Marvel was bankrupt). But now his films are imitated to the end. Here we review the 23 films of his Universe, and we make a ranking. What do you think…
2. 3
THE INCREDIBLE HULK
This remake of the Hulk, after the failure of the Ang Lee movie, didn't convince anyone either. Also, we have Edward Norton and his complicated character that caused Marvel to replace him with Mark Ruffalo. Of this rather mediocre film, only William Hurt remains.
22
IRON MAN 2
Tony Stark's second adventure and, although critics thrashed it, it was a box office success and introduced us to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, plus War Machine with Don Cheadle's face. Still, very little works in this second installment of 'Iron Man', starting with the forgettable villains.
twenty-one
THOR: THE DARK WORLD
This movie would work perfectly as an independent of the entire MCU, except for one thing: we know one of the Infinity Stones, which in the movie is called Ether. The fight between worlds scene is brilliantly shot but let's face it: the script is very bad.
twenty
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2
This second installment promised that everything would be more and better … but there are moments that border on ridicule. Nobody remembers the villain played by Elizabeth Debicki, and what worked in 'Guardians of the Galaxy', here makes water. The best? Kurt Russell and baby Groot at the beginning of the movie.
19
IRON MAN 3
'Iron Man 3' is a brilliant drama about what goes through Tony Stark's mind, but he stays halfway between that and an action movie, without being very clear which way to go.
18
THOR
Introducing Thor, Loki (the most famous villain of all movies), and even Hawkeye in a minor role. In addition, Natalie Portman is around, although a little confused, everything must be said. In fact, they all seem pretty clueless except Tom Hiddleston, who is having a blast. Kenneth Brannagh tried to give the story a Shakespearean touch, but he ended up with a somewhat boring movie … and you have Thor on your hands. You can't have a boring story!
17
HOMBRE DE HIERRO
The starting gun for the MCU. The humor, the realistic action … many of the points that the Marvel universe will have are here, but perhaps it lacks a bit of risk.
16
AVENGERS: THE ERA OF ULTRON
It was a before and after in the future marvelita: the Avengers dissolve, we know Vision and the Scarlet Witch … and the romance between Black Widow and Hulk. But it is clear from a distance that Joss Whedon was no longer allowed to do what he wanted. A montage with numerous gaps weigh down a film that could have been much larger.
fifteen
ANT-MAN AND WASP
This second installment of 'Ant-Man' does not contribute much to the Marvel universe except for introducing us a little more to the Quantum Kingdom. Paul Rudd is in his sauce, as is Evangeline Lilly, but there is again a rather unremarkable villain.
14
ANT-MAN
If it wasn't part of the MCU, maybe it would have worked much better. A history of origins with a perfect rhythm and good humor, although the forgettable villain and the continuous sensation of watching a minor film means that he is no higher in the ranking.
13
CAPTAIN AMERICA THE FIRST AVENGER
Perfect introduction to the mythical Captain America. Nostalgia works perfectly and you can see that Joe Johnston is behind it, because the action scenes are brilliant. Still, it didn't quite have a memorable scene.
12
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME
More action, more hormones, more humor, more cities … and a post-credits scene that blows your mind. Tom Holland is the perfect Spider-Man but, towards the end, the movie gets too long.
eleven
DOCTOR STRANGE
A rather surprising bet on the part of Marvel, with a surrealism never before seen in the studio. Benedict Cumberbatch plays a perfect Stephen Strange but weighs him down again: the villain.
10
CAPTAIN MARVEL
Although it sold as a superhero movie, it really is a lifelong buddy-movie, with Samuel L. Jackson enjoying his role as Nick Fury and Brie Larson who is the future of Marvel. Enjoyable to more not to be able.
9
CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR
This new movie in the Captain America saga gave us the greatest division the heroes have ever faced, and a tremendous fight between them all. The good thing about this delivery? That the supervillain is an ordinary human. This is how 'The Age of Ultron' should have been.
8
BLACK PANTHER
Marvel breaks out of its canon and reinterprets the story of 'The Lion King' in its own way, with superheroes and technology. Killmonger is the MCU's most interesting villain and the feeling of seeing something different takes over the viewer every minute (although he may lose his roles in the final battle).
7
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY
Marvel's riskiest bet to date was this movie, in which everything runs like clockwork. Her humor greases all the pieces, and the actors connect seamlessly. If it wasn't for the villain (again), he would be much higher on the list.
6
SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING
Perhaps one of the best adaptations of Spider-Man, with a memorable villain (God save Michael Keaton) and a John Hugues touch that comes to him that he did not even paint the character. Tom Holland was born to be Peter Parker.
5
THOR: RAGNAROK
Taika Waitit entered Marvel like an elephant in a china shop and it worked. It shows that not only he has a good time, but all the characters. Cate Blanchett has never been more fun, Loki manages to empathize with him, and one of the villains is Jeff Goldblum. Maybe I could have been a little braver in some ways (Valkyrie, for example), but it's the funniest movie in the MCU, and it shows.
4
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
It was very difficult to overcome what they achieved with 'Infinity War'. And at times they are close to overcoming it, but the final surprise of the previous one is impossible to overcome. Still, it's the perfect tribute to fans and 10 years of MCU, with lots of fan service, which never hurts.
3
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR
The end of this installment will always be remembered for being one of the best (and damn) cliffhangers in cinema. The Russo brothers achieve something unthinkable: that despite the huge number of stars, everything works like clockwork. There is no but to this installment.
two
CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER
When Marvel got serious, and started to get serious. Action movie, yes, but also spy, old-fashioned, without a great supervillain, or fight scenes with hundreds of extras and CGI. No. Here the important thing is the characters, and the revelation of Hydra even today makes your hair stand on end. It changed the MCU forever.
1
THE AVENGERS
If someone asks you what a perfect blockbuster would look like, you know what your answer should be: 'The Avengers'. Joss Whedon has carte blanche to do whatever he wants, and the result is the best movie in the MCU, with all the characters contributing to the plot and with one of the most iconic villains in recent cinema: Loki.
