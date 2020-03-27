All Marvel, ordered from worst to best

5

THOR: RAGNAROK

Taika Waitit entered Marvel like an elephant in a china shop and it worked. It shows that not only he has a good time, but all the characters. Cate Blanchett has never been more fun, Loki manages to empathize with him, and one of the villains is Jeff Goldblum. Maybe I could have been a little braver in some ways (Valkyrie, for example), but it's the funniest movie in the MCU, and it shows.