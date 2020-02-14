All Jennifer Aniston's exs between marriages that didn't work, somewhat serious relationships and various flirts

Share it:

Jennifer Aniston she has not yet found her prince charming but at the age of 51, she is the first to believe that Cupid can strike when you least expect it. And if the God of love still does not seem to have entered the scene, gossip has thought of fueling some of the actress's flashbacks. Which? How can we forget the magical encounter between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to the SAG Awards 2020 for which we are still so, or rumors that turned her close to Justin Theroux, after his public greeting message. In short, now that the waters are calm, it seems that the time has come to take stock of the situation, remembering all the ex of Jennifer Aniston. But no drama, with many of them she is still a friend.

The first famous boyfriend we remember Jennifer Aniston is Charlie Schlatter in the 90s. Barry King

Jennifer Aniston and Charlie Schlatter – 1990

The first (famous!) Love is never forgotten. What we have known about is Jennifer Aniston's relationship with the actor Charlie Schlatter, with whom he starred in the film A crazy day of vacation. If his face seems familiar to you, it's because he played dr. Jesse Travis in A Ward Doctor. Returning to love life of Jennifer Aniston, the two had a somewhat troubled relationship, which did not last long and which came to the news over 14 years after the events. It was in fact, Jim Nelson, former director of GQ and then on set as assistant, to testify the affair between the two.

Jennifer Aniston and Daniel McDonald – 1990 – 1995

Jennifer Aniston and Daniel McDonald they were together from 1990 to 1995. For the actress, it was the first really serious story and the first man who called love. But unfortunately love is not always eternal and the two actors say goodbye after 5 years.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Duritz engaged in 95. Ron Davis

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Duritz – 1995

Have you ever thought about a couple: have nothing to do with each other? Well that's what can be said about Jennifer Aniston and Adam Duritz. The actress and singer of Counting Crows they went out for a short time in 1995 but, according to the singer himself, they would never have slept together. WHHHAATT?

Jennifer Aniston and Tate Donovan – 1996 – 1998

Among ex of Jennifer Aniston we find another actor, namely Tate Donovan. The two were together from 1996 to 1998 and you want to know a curiosity? Donovan participated in 1998 in some episodes of Friends in the role of a boyfriend of Rachel, too bad that the couple in real life was breaking up. OPS