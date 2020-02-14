General News

All Jennifer Aniston's exs between marriages that didn't work, somewhat serious relationships and various flirts

February 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Jennifer Aniston she has not yet found her prince charming but at the age of 51, she is the first to believe that Cupid can strike when you least expect it. And if the God of love still does not seem to have entered the scene, gossip has thought of fueling some of the actress's flashbacks. Which? How can we forget the magical encounter between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to the SAG Awards 2020 for which we are still so, or rumors that turned her close to Justin Theroux, after his public greeting message. In short, now that the waters are calm, it seems that the time has come to take stock of the situation, remembering all the ex of Jennifer Aniston. But no drama, with many of them she is still a friend.

NBC Allstars Party 1990

The first famous boyfriend we remember Jennifer Aniston is Charlie Schlatter in the 90s.

Barry King

Jennifer Aniston and Charlie Schlatter – 1990

The first (famous!) Love is never forgotten. What we have known about is Jennifer Aniston's relationship with the actor Charlie Schlatter, with whom he starred in the film A crazy day of vacation. If his face seems familiar to you, it's because he played dr. Jesse Travis in A Ward Doctor. Returning to love life of Jennifer Aniston, the two had a somewhat troubled relationship, which did not last long and which came to the news over 14 years after the events. It was in fact, Jim Nelson, former director of GQ and then on set as assistant, to testify the affair between the two.

Jennifer Aniston and Daniel McDonald – 1990 – 1995

Jennifer Aniston and Daniel McDonald they were together from 1990 to 1995. For the actress, it was the first really serious story and the first man who called love. But unfortunately love is not always eternal and the two actors say goodbye after 5 years.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Duritz engaged in 95.

Ron Davis

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Duritz – 1995

Have you ever thought about a couple: have nothing to do with each other? Well that's what can be said about Jennifer Aniston and Adam Duritz. The actress and singer of Counting Crows they went out for a short time in 1995 but, according to the singer himself, they would never have slept together. WHHHAATT?

Jennifer Aniston and Tate Donovan – 1996 – 1998

Among ex of Jennifer Aniston we find another actor, namely Tate Donovan. The two were together from 1996 to 1998 and you want to know a curiosity? Donovan participated in 1998 in some episodes of Friends in the role of a boyfriend of Rachel, too bad that the couple in real life was breaking up. OPS

imageJennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt – 1998 – 2005

We know that we have come to many, to a painful memory but we must necessarily mention it. One of the most famous, most talked about and envied loves (at least for a period) of Hollywood was surely the one between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. The two were a couple from 1998 to 2000, before becoming husband and wife on July 29 of that year. All fantastic and beautiful until 2005, when Brad Pitt starts shooting Mr & Mrs Smith and on set he meets Angelina Jolie. We all know how it turned out: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt divorce. Years later, however, the two have re-established relationships and are excellent friends. Even in recent months there has been talk of a possible flashback but for now it's just a lot of gossip and no certainty. However, we are looking forward to seeing photos like those of the 2020 SAG Awards in which Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt demonstrated all the affection and admiration that the two still have for each other.

US actress Jennifer Aniston (L) and US a

Another Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend that you may not remember: Vince Vaughn.

JACK GUEZ

Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn – 2006

Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn meet on the set of I hate you, I leave you, you … and the flirtation starts. Nothing particularly important but maybe Jen needed a post Brad Pitt diversion. Well yes, even the Hollywood divas suffer for love and are for the nail drives away.

Jennifer Aniston and Paul Sculfor – 2007

Among Jennifer Aniston's ex there is also a model … and what a model. He is Paul Sculfor, a very British wearer who came out with Jennifer Aniston in 2007. Again, this is just a relationship with nothing serious.

2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside

The kiss between Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer, because yes: between them there was a love story.

Kevin Mazur / VF

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer – 2008-2009

John Mayer can boast many famous ex-girlfriends including Jennifer Aniston. The singer and actress have been together for about a year, from April 2008 to March 2009. Let's assume that the relationship did not work mainly due to the attitude of John (known playboy) and to admit it was himself in a ' interview with CBS Sunday Morning which has been called a c ****** e. And if you say it John, we believe it.

Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper – 2009

Surprise!! Before Irina Shayk, before the much talked-about relationship with Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper was with Jennifer Aniston. Their story lasted for a few months in 2009, after acting in the comedy together The truth is he does not like you enough. Perhaps this was precisely the cause of the breakdown but the two took it well and remained excellent friends.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 18, 2011

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were married, it was Jen's second and sweetest wedding.

Alo Ceballos

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux – 2010 – 2018

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux they met in 2007 but only started dating in 2010. The relationship was made public in 2011, when the couple presented themselves together with the MTV Movie Awards. The following year, a little surprisingly, they officially got married and married in 2015. The marriage did not last long and in 2018, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced the divorce. Even in this case, however, the two remain in excellent relationships, so much so that Justin, just a few days ago on the occasion of the 51st birthday of Jennifer Aniston, dedicated her a greeting message with a story in her Instagram profile. In short, among Jennifer Aniston's ex there are many Friends!



