All in danger in the spoilers of My Hero Academia 259, who are the targets?

There seems to be no time left for the heroes of My Hero Academia. Tomura Shigaraki's group has spent months reinforcing itself, obtaining an army that is not indifferent and that can seriously threaten the foundation of society. The second coming of All for One is therefore near, unless the heroes that everyone loves stand up in defense of peace.

Thanks to Hawks, the heroes of My Hero Academia have managed to organize themselves, so that they can cope with the attack that awaits them. After the last eloquent pages of chapter 258 of the Horikoshi manga, the story coming next Sunday on MangaPlus poses another piece for the start of the war.

Endeavor led a group of heroes to the hospital where Shigaraki is located. Only Slidin Go doesn't know what's going on in the area and wonders why all the heroes disappeared suddenly. Surprisingly, he is blocked and stopped as a member of the Paranormal Liberation Army. Burnin sends a signal to Deku and the others who have to take care of evacuating the city, while Endeavor ventures into the hospital.

While Dr. Ujiko, whose real name is Shiga Maruta, whistles happily and welcomes the progress of Shigaraki, who will have finished the rehabilitation within a month, the flaming hero appears before him. The doctor is shaken and Endeavor announces that he will imprison him as a crime soldier. Ujiko is terrified of the presence of the hero number one of My Hero Academia.

But behind the scenes someone seems to be watching the Todoroki family, with Natsuo and Fuyumi in danger: a creature with a brain discovered like a Nomu is near their home. The protagonists of My Hero Academia so they managed to attack early, will they get the better of them?