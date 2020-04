All HBO Spain releases for May 2020

Share it:

We already know what the premieres of the month of May will be in HBO Spain, highlighting the arrival of new episodes that will complete the fourth season of Rick and Morty.

Other news of interest are the two DC series that will come to the service, Stargirl and Doom Patrol, which premieres the second season in this case.

Series

May 1

May 2

May 4th Rick and Morty (Season 4 – Part 2)

May 8

May 11 The undeniable truth (I Know This Much is True)

15 th of May

may 19

May 29 Doom Patrol (Season 2)



Films

May 1 OUTBREAK FATAL ATTRACTION GRAVITY TOP GUN CRISIS EXPERTS TEMPTATION IN MANHATTAN THE LEGEND OF HERCULES LOVE AND OTHER IMPOSSIBLE THINGS SHERLOCK HOLMES HAPPY 140

May 2

May 8 THE BLOW! THE JUNGLE THE LAST CHALLENGE THE QUEEN

May 10 A NIGHT OUT OF CONTROL

15 th of May

May 22nd SHARKNADO SHARKNADO 2: THE RETURN SHARKNADO 3 SHARKNADO: MAY THE 4TH ACCOMPANY YOU SPIDERMAN: HOMECOMING HABEMUS PAPAM THE GOLDEN LADY LIKE LIFE ITSELF

May 29 VALUE OF LAW YVES SAINT-LAURENT THE CHORUS THE HOST (LA HUESPED) TERMINATOR: GENISYS



KIDS

May 8 THE TOM AND JERRY SHOW. Season 4

15 th of May THE WORLD OF CRAIG. Season 2 THE SUPERMINIHEROES

May 22nd

May 29

FILMS