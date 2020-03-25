Entertainment

All HBO Spain releases for April 2020

March 25, 2020
April presents an interesting month for subscribers of HBO thanks to a series of premieres including expected returns such as the comedy What we do in the shadows, films such as the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and all the episodes broadcast on the phenomenon of Spanish television El Ministerio del weather.

Originals

  • April 1st
    • DRY BOIL
    • THE MINISTRY OF TIME – Seasons 1-3
  • April 3
  • April 4
  • 6 of April
    • CRIME AND DISAPPEARANCE IN ATLANTA: THE LOST CHILDREN
  • April 13th
  • April 15
    • MRS. AMERICA
    • WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS – Season 2
  • April 24
  • April 27
  • 28th of April

Documentaries

  • April 1st
  • THE SCHEME. THE CHRISTIAN DAWKINS SCANDAL

Graduates

  • April 1st
    • CONTAGION
    • SPIDER-MAN
    • SPIDER-MAN 2
    • SPIDER-MAN 3
    • GAME NIGHT
    • 15:17 TRAIN TO PARIS
    • THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2: THE POWER OF ELECTRO
    • THE ORPHAN
    • RAMPAGE PROJECT
    • READY PLAYER ONE
    • SEX TAPE. SOMETHING HAPPENS IN THE CLOUD
    • HANNAH ARENDT
  • April 3
  • April 8
    • JACK RYAN: SHADOW CODE
    • IMPOSSIBLE MISSION: SECRET NATION
    • SHOOTER
  • April 10th
    • ENTOURAGE (EL SÉQUITO). THE MOVIE
    • GODZILLA
    • SILENCE
  • April 17th
    • CAROL
    • ROCK'N'ROLLA
    • 10,000 BC
    • THE PLOT
  • April 22
  • April 24
    • HEREDITARY
    • A STORY OF REVENGE
    • BLOOD FATHER
    • THE LIFE OF ADELE
    • RENDEL
  • April 26
    • BABY DRIVER
    • A DEATH FUNERAL
  • 28th of April
  • April 29
    • XXX2: STATE OF EMERGENCY

KIDS

  • April 1st
    • MAGIC AFFAIRS AGENCY. Season 1
  • April 3
    • WE BARE BEARS. Season 4
  • April 10th
    • APPLE AND ONION. Season 1
  • April 17th
    • DOROTHY AND THE WIZARD OF OZ. Seasons 1 and 2
    • VICTOR & VALENTINO. Season 1
  • April 24
    • AGENT BINKY: PETS OF THE UNIVERSE. Season 1
