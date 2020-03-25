All HBO Spain releases for April 2020

April presents an interesting month for subscribers of HBO thanks to a series of premieres including expected returns such as the comedy What we do in the shadows, films such as the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and all the episodes broadcast on the phenomenon of Spanish television El Ministerio del weather.
Originals
- April 1st
- DRY BOIL
- THE MINISTRY OF TIME – Seasons 1-3
- April 3
- April 4
- 6 of April
- CRIME AND DISAPPEARANCE IN ATLANTA: THE LOST CHILDREN
- April 13th
- April 15
- MRS. AMERICA
- WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS – Season 2
- April 24
- April 27
- 28th of April
Documentaries
- April 1st
- THE SCHEME. THE CHRISTIAN DAWKINS SCANDAL
Graduates
- April 1st
- CONTAGION
- SPIDER-MAN
- SPIDER-MAN 2
- SPIDER-MAN 3
- GAME NIGHT
- 15:17 TRAIN TO PARIS
- THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2: THE POWER OF ELECTRO
- THE ORPHAN
- RAMPAGE PROJECT
- READY PLAYER ONE
- SEX TAPE. SOMETHING HAPPENS IN THE CLOUD
- HANNAH ARENDT
- April 3
- April 8
- JACK RYAN: SHADOW CODE
- IMPOSSIBLE MISSION: SECRET NATION
- SHOOTER
- April 10th
- ENTOURAGE (EL SÉQUITO). THE MOVIE
- GODZILLA
- SILENCE
- April 17th
- CAROL
- ROCK'N'ROLLA
- 10,000 BC
- THE PLOT
- April 22
- April 24
- HEREDITARY
- A STORY OF REVENGE
- BLOOD FATHER
- THE LIFE OF ADELE
- RENDEL
- April 26
- BABY DRIVER
- A DEATH FUNERAL
- 28th of April
- April 29
- XXX2: STATE OF EMERGENCY
KIDS
- April 1st
- MAGIC AFFAIRS AGENCY. Season 1
- April 3
- WE BARE BEARS. Season 4
- April 10th
- APPLE AND ONION. Season 1
- April 17th
- DOROTHY AND THE WIZARD OF OZ. Seasons 1 and 2
- VICTOR & VALENTINO. Season 1
- April 24
- AGENT BINKY: PETS OF THE UNIVERSE. Season 1
Add Comment