All Half-Life episodes playable for free on Steam until the launch of Alyx

The indiscretion spread yesterday proved to be correct: Valve has announced that from today and until the release of Half-Life Alyx (scheduled for March) all the episodes of the series can be download and play for free from Steam.

Specifically, it will be possible to access Half-Life, Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2 Episode One and Half-Life 2 Episode Two, Half-Life Opposing Force, Half-Life Blue Shift and in addition also to Team Fortress at no cost Classic. Note that the games will not be given away but are offered as "Free Play" until March, this means that after the indicated period it will no longer be possible to play, unless you proceed with the purchase of the individual titles.

In this way Valve wants to prepare the players for the arrival of Alyx, the first VR experience set in the world of Half-Life, the game will be available in March on a PC compatible with the main Virtual Reality viewers, a port for PlayStation VR does not seem to be foreseen at the moment.

An excellent initiative to bring young people closer to the series, Half-Life 2 was launched in 2004 while Half-Life Episode 1 & 2 were released in 2006 and 2007 respectively, Episode 3 instead never saw the light although the cancellation has never been formalized.