All good? Mauricio Clark announces his “last days” and surprises with a message

Less than a week after 2020 began, Mauricio Clark already caused controversy, because he shared a message announcing his “last days"

And is that the former driver, who gives lectures where he tells how, according to him, he left homosexuality behind, which he calls "addiction" – has accustomed his followers to his strange messages. However, on this occasion many were surprised, because Clark did not specify what he means by his words.

This news will give pleasure and joy to many people. The last days of Mauricio Clark, ”he shared the‘ exgay ’on Instagram along with a sad smiley emoticon.

Before the message, some of the exconductor followers questioned him and others suggested reading the Bible and finding strength in Christ. Some even feared the worst and begged him not to take his own life.

Here, the strange post:

