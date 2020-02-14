All free games available for download this weekend

Share it:

Today is Valentine's Day and many of you may have spent a pastón on a gift for your partner. Now it is time to compensate and you can spend the rest of the weekend locked up at home and without spending a hard time thanks to the free games for the next few days. Or you may simply not have it and video games will be your company in this solitude of the single person. Whatever the case, we have a few suggestions totally free.

NBA 2K20

This weekend for basketball lovers is also the NBA All-Star. From February 13 to 16, all Xbox users with an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will be able to emulate their favorite players by controlling the LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo teams, available after the last title update. If you liked the game and want to keep it after this date, it is reduced to 27.99 euros until day 17.

Sonic Mania

Today comes to the Sonic movie theaters. The blue hedgehog from SEGA releases the band and if you want more, you can always play Sonic Mania with the free Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate days. Sonic Mania is the last great installment, an outstanding game full of all the classic scent of the birth of the hedgehog and his other companions in the 16-bit era. With its small download of 300Mb you will have hours of fun with Sonic, Knuckles and Tails. If you like it and want to keep it on your property, it is reduced throughout February to € 9.99.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

Launched at the end of last year, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD is a remastering of the SEGA game that was originally released for Nintendo Wii back in 2006. As in the previous two examples, users with Xbox Live subscription will be Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate who can try it on Xbox One. Can you overcome its more than 100 colorful scenarios in a single weekend?

West of dead

Announced during the past X019, the Raw Fury game is in open beta during this weekend on Xbox One and Steam. In this way you can try this double stick shooter in which you wear the boots of the late William Mason (with the voice of Ron Perlman) and descend to the gloomy and stark world of Purgatory facing the unpredictability of its procedurally generated scenarios.

Bleeding edge

The boys from Ninja Theory give us Valentine's access to the closed beta of Bleeding Edge. All Xbox Game Pass members have access to the beta on Windows 10 PC or Xbox One. The closed beta starts on Friday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m. CET and concludes on Monday, February 17 at 9:00 a.m. CET . Take advantage, that there is still enough to go on sale on October 24, 2020.

Dayz

In full alarm for the coronavirus, you may not feel like playing the Bohemian Interactive title … or maybe you do. Take control of one of the few people immune to an unknown virus that has hit Chernarus in this survival title that is free on Steam until Monday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m. CET.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Among the free games of Epic Games Store we have the medieval-cut RPG of Warhorse Studios. You are Henry, son of a blacksmith. In the heat of the civil war, you watch helplessly as the invaders plunder your village and kill your friends and family. You manage to flee the fierce attack and wield your sword to avenge yourself.

Aztez

This time we have two free games in Epic Games Store. You can download this beat'em up hybrid and turn-based strategy set in the world of the Aztec Empire free of charge until February 20 at 5:00 p.m.