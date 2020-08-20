All for my family, the review of the thriller with Jennie Garth

Share it:

Dr. Kathy Meyer couldn't ask more of her life: she is married to the charming lawyer David and has an adorable teenage daughter, April. One day the woman sees the world collapse on her at any moment when her husband is found dead in his home, apparently suicidal.

However, Kathy does not believe the version of the authorities, who want to close the case quickly, and with the help of April and her best friend Michelle she decides to investigate what happened firsthand. The research leads the protagonist to discover that David was working on a case involving a well-known billionaire banker and from that moment also their very safety is in jeopardy. Fortunately, a police detective is also willing to clarify the matter.

The usual routine

The Lifetime thrillers, which by now we often deal with on these pages in conjunction with their television passage (you can read here the reviews of Nightmare in Paradise and All the suspicions about my mother), are characterized for the most part by technical and acting limits of any kind, more or less evident depending on the occasion.

In many of these there is a tendency to recover popular faces of the 90s: Everything for my family sees in the role of the protagonist Jennie Garth, known to the general public as the Kelly Taylor of the cult series Beverly Hills, 90210.

The points of interest of the operation, at least for the nostalgic audiences, end here. In the scarce hour and twenty that separates the opening credits from the closing ones, we are witnessing a fair of assorted banalities, devoid of any theme tension and full of narrative inconsistencies and illogic that take away any sense of verisimilitude from the already daring story.

Shipped and without jolts

From start to finish everything follows the predetermined path, with the viewer who immediately finds himself familiar with developments and baselines despite a handful of free twists that try to partially divert the heart of the story.

Everything for my family alternates some flashbacks here and there but without any bite and the lack of suspense leads to a suffocating feeling of boredom, despite the short overall duration.

The cast led by the aforementioned Garth does not help to improve the situation, but for lovers of gossip and curiosity it is worth noting the presence in the role of April of the real daughter of the blonde actress: Luca Bella, in spite of the "masculine" name it resembles the mother even without being the proverbial "drop of water".