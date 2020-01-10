All exclusive Wii U games with and without port on Nintendo Switch (2020)

Share it:

The trajectory of Wii U In the market it was brief. The long shadow of Wii and a series of fruitless decisions resulted in a system with very little market penetration, but a catalog of exclusive games that you don't forget. In this article, we review all exclusive Wii U games with and without port on Nintendo Switch.

A second chance for the Wii U exclusive catalog

The situation with Nintendo Switch is diametrically opposite. The hybrid system, complemented by Nintendo Switch Lite, a uniquely portable version that naturally replaces the position of Nintendo 3DS, is a global success with more than 41.67 million units until last September. He is expected to finish his third full year with a figure of around 50 million units, a projection of more than 100, which directly affects the software.



Wii U

And is that portion of the library of exclusive Nintendo Switch games corresponds to works of Wii U (which just accumulated 13 million units sold), which due to the circumstances of the hardware did not have very high sales. The ports or direct adaptations with brief additions have become a norm on the part of Nintendo, which has commented on more than one occasion its willingness to continue taking advantage of its games of the past to cover calendar gaps without large native productions of the Switch itself.

To date and with a 2020 exercise yet to be discovered, there are many titles that have had that second chance on Nintendo Switch; but they are also others the candidates nominated by the community with arguments of all kinds. There are others, very few, that would not make sense to see the light on Nintendo Switch as direct sequels have been those who have assumed that role: Splatoon (by Splatoon 2), Super Mario Maker (by Super Mario Maker 2), Mario Kart 8 (by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe), Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate) and Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash (by Mario Tennis Aces).



Mario Kart 8 on Wii U (above) and on Nintendo Switch (below). Most titles adapted to Switch have sold better in the latter.

Wii U games with port on Nintendo Switch (January 2020)

Bayonetta + Bayonetta 2

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Hyrule Warriors

LEGO City: Undercover (was Wii U exclusive temporarily)

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (intergenerational and simultaneous release)

Pokkén Tournament

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE

Wii U games without port on Nintendo Switch (January 2020)

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD

Super Mario 3D World

Paper Mario: Color Splash

The Wonderful 101

Xenoblade Chronicles X

Yoshi’s Woolly World

Pikmin 3

Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water

Star Fox: Zero

Game & Wario

NES Remix

Devil’s Third

Kirby and the Rainbow Brush

Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival

Nintendo Land

