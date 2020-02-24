All episodes broadcast and new One Piece arrive in Spain on Crunchyroll

Share it:

See the very long One piece In our language or simply with subtitles and legally it has been an ordeal that has lasted for years. Luckily Crunchyroll will end this torture very soon.

The platform has confirmed that the series will soon be available in the catalog of Spain including all the episodes broadcast to date and also with Simulcast of all those that are still broadcast weekly in Japan.

One Piece extends its territories to Europe, the Middle East and Africa, which means that it will finally be available to fans in Spain, starting with the simulcast of this week's episode, number 923. Simulcast episodes will be available only with subtitles in Spanish and every Sunday at 10:00 for Premium users, opening for the rest of users a week later.

At the moment there has been no date for the premiere of the series in the catalog of our country, but it should be soon because the first premiere is going to be episode 923 that opens this week.

The most anticipated news comes true: ONE PIECE arrives in Spain through Crunchyroll!

It has not been specified how many seasons will arrive with audio in Spanish, but it is expected that all of them can be viewed in Japanese with subtitles. Being able to have the complete series with professional subtitles and in good quality from a streaming service that we can use on several devices is great news for all those who have been waiting for years to catch up with this manga and anime classic.

We will talk about the landing of the series in Spain as soon as the arrival date of all the episodes to the Crunchyroll catalog is announced.