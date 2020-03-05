Entertainment

all episodes, available on Disney +

March 5, 2020
Lisa Durant
'The Simpsons' have been with us for many years. Who imagines your life without them? It's hard, right? In fact, surely many of you speak with continuous Simpsonian references, with phrases from Homer, with memes from Ralph Wiggum. Don't tell me no? Antena 3 has broadcast the yellow family in Spain for years, although currently it can only be seen in Neox and Fox.

In recent years, due to the delay in dubbing in Spanish, the audience of 'The Simpsons' has been losing track of the new episodes, but that will end. Disney has just announced that the 30 seasons of 'The Simpsons' (currently airing the 31st in the United States) will be available in Spain in its Disney + service. Is there better news to start the day?

The series created by Matt Groening It has a legion of fans around the world that had been demanding a channel for a long time in which to easily find all the episodes of the mythical series and now, thanks to Disney +, we have finally achieved it. From next March 24, the streaming service will be available in our country and we can enjoy all the episodes of the legendary series, as well as some still unpublished in our country. In addition, everyone will have Spanish dubbing and also their original dubbing.

