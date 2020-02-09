All Dragon Ball characters gathered in a beautiful design

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Akira Toriyama's work began in 1984, with the release of the first series of Dragon Ball, when Goku was still small and did not know his Saiyan heritage. Following its growth through Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super we saw the protagonist grow and establish relationships with an impressive amount of characters.

Remembering every character in the universe created by the master Toriyama is almost impossible, and trying to draw them all in the same illustration it is certainly a very tiring undertaking, but recently a patient professional illustrator has succeeded.

With a particular style, but not too far from the original, the artist @ccayo shared a series of photos on Instagram that you can find at the bottom of the news. Of course there are the numerous Saiyans that have appeared both in canonical and non canonical transpositions, the minor characters that the little Goku met with Bulma during the search for the Dragon Balls, used together with the dragons to create a kind of frame, the Gods of Destruction together with the Angels, Broly, Bardak, and any villain ever encountered by the Z Warriors. Goku, like the other recurring characters, is presented in all its forms, up to the most recent of Ultra Instinct.

Certainly one of the best tributes of this type to one of the pillars of the anime and manga world, which earned the author about 1000 hours of work for a period of 3 months. Recall that currently Dragon Ball Super has arrived at chapter 56, while fans ask for a reboot of the anime pending a possible second season.