All crazy for Parasite: the compliments of Makoto Shinkai, Naoki Urasawa and other mangaka

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The South Korean director and screenwriter Boong Joon-ho he recently wrote the story, bringing home four statuettes for his film on Oscar night Parasite. The compliments came from all over the world and among the congratulatory messages, the homages of some important mangakas were certainly not missing.

Naoki Urasawa, author of the historical manga Monster, has created the beautiful image visible on the cover and at the bottom, depicting the director holding one of his statuettes. Makoto Shinkai, author of Your Name and Weathering With You, joined the chorus by tweeting: "Great result for Parasite! An Asian film that wins in 4 categories!", as well as the author of Domestic Girlfriend Kei Sasuge, who wrote: "Oscar for best film for Parasite? Unbelievable! A really good job, I found it interesting!". Also Eunyoung Choi, producer of the rising star "Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken" has come forward, sharing a quote from Boong Joon-ho.

Parasite is the first foreign film in history to conquer so many statuettes, an incredible record that made the Asian people proud. Furthermore, South Korea has returned to compete in the comic book industry for some years thanks to its manhwa, including works of the caliber of Solo Leveling and Tower of God. The latter will soon have an anime adaptation edited by a Japanese studio, a sign of the great respect between the two nations.

And what do you think of it? Do you like Urasawa's homage? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!