All crazy for Naruto, even Drake pays homage to the anime on his Instagram profile!

More than three years have passed since Naruto's conclusion, the anime adaptation from the manga by Masashi Kishimoto. The work, now famous all over the world, has a very wide fan base that ranges from the very young to the veterans of the series: and if we told you that Does the hip hop icon Drake also count in this context?

The rapper has never hidden his passion for Naruto, but so far there have been very few occasions in which he has shown his love for the opera to the general public. As you can see at the bottom, however, things have changed, given that Drake has decided to celebrate the success of his new hit Toosie Slide drinking a glass with Sasuke Uchiha.

The image is present among the rapper's Instagram stories today, immediately after the short clips used to advertise his new piece. The artist has never hidden his friendship with Michael B. Jordan, another star set with the anime of Naruto, and who knows that it wasn't the actor who convinced him to start the series.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy with the success of the anime? Write it in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at our Naruto Shippuden review and let us know what you think with a comment!