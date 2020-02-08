All crazy for My Hero Academia: an animator from Boruto dedicates a sketch to Lemillion

Share it:

Competition or not, everyone loves My Hero Academia. The anime of Studio Bones is broadcasting yet another excellent season, full of epic battles and incredibly charismatic characters. Precisely in this regard, the animator of Boruto intervened sekibeing, deciding to pay homage to the young hero Lemillion with a fantastic sketch.

As you can see at the bottom, the author created the artwork inspired by the clash between Overhaul and the leader of the Big Three, redesigned for the occasion with a style a little closer to that of the anime of Pierrot study. The illustration has been rewarded by users with over 3000 likes.

The battle in question was shown in episode 11 of My Hero Academia, episode in which the young man Mirio Togata, for the occasion in the role of Lemillion, faced the regent leader of the Yakuza Kai Chisaki to save the baby you was. The battle ended in favor of the villains after Shie Hassaikai's member entered the scene Shin Nemoto, who exploited Quirk's erased bullets to make the hero harmless. Still, the aspiring hero is devoid of his peculiar ability.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the image? Let us know with a comment!