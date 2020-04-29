All crazy about Noelle: fans are appreciating more and more the heroine of Black Clover

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In an era when Weekly Shonen Jump struggles to serialize long-lived and successful works, despite some exceptional cases such as Demon Slayer, there are some titles such as Black Clover who continue to bear the weight of the new generation of manga. Indeed, Yuki Tabata's comic is one of the most popular series in the Shonen scene.

The fascinating magical world of Black Clover, which we have analyzed in our in-depth special that we strongly recommend you to recover, is one of the longest-lived works of the magazine, with over 240 chapters and a television series with 132 episodes. The manga currently enjoys excellent sales and the series is still far from a close conclusion. With Haikyuu! near the end, the pearl of Tabata sensei is now one of the most important series of Weekly Shonen Jump and, therefore, will continue to be talked about for a long time.

Over time, in addition, despite a swinging script, fans have learned to appreciate the protagonists, in particular the heroine of the series, Noelle. The evolution of the young Silva has profoundly changed his character and, with it, also its character design. Choices that have found excellent feedback from fans who now can no longer do without the darling of Black Clover. At the bottom of the news, in fact, fans took the opportunity to discuss the characterization of the character who turns out to be one of the most studied of the work.

And you, instead, what do you think of Noelle, do you like it as a character? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.