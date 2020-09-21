all characters confirmed so far for the Amazon series

Surely, one of the most anticipated series for the foreseeable future is The Lord of the Rings, with release scheduled for 2021. We still don’t know the title that the show will have, and we know few details about the plot: we know that the Prime Video show will be set in the second era, and we know some sporadic details on the plot and cast.

Today we see together which are the characters that have already been confirmed, and who will make their appearance in the series.

The protagonist will be Beldor, played by Robert Aramayo, a young hero, very intelligent and optimistic. The role had already been assigned to Will Poulter, but he had to turn it down due to overlapping commitments. Beldor is an original new addition to the series, as is the co-star Tyra, which will be brought to the screen by Markella Kavenagh. However, it is important to clarify that, even now, the names of the two characters are not certain: in fact, there are several rumors that would like the real names of the protagonists to have been hidden so as not to reveal details about the plot. We’ll see.

Two old acquaintances for those who loved books and films, on the other hand, will make their return to the show (even if played by two different actors). We are talking about Galadriel ed Elrond; the role of the young Galadriel has been entrusted to Morfydd Clark (who we have already seen in the HBO series These dark materials), while on Elrond we still don’t have a name, but one thing is certain, Hugo Weaving has no intention of returning to dress as Elrond.

Another very important character, whose presence has been confirmed and the key role within the show will be the fearsome Sauron, but even in this case we don’t know who will play it.

The cast will also include the presence of Trevyn (whose name could also be a simple “placeholder”, played by Simon Merrell), Hennah (probably alias and would be a reference to Dan Hennah), May, Elden and Oren, who will have the face of Joseph Mawle (the Benjen Stark of Game of Thrones), and who will be the main antagonist of the series.

And what characters do you expect from the Lord of the Rings show? Let us know in the comments space!