All C-3PO costumes in Star Wars explained by Anthony Daniel

April 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
He is the only man who has appeared in ALL the movies in the franchise of Star wars if we don't take Han Solo's into account. However, the face of Anthony Daniels it may not be instantly recognized as it has always appeared with its face under a frame. The face and also the body, because he is the man who hides under the protocol droid C-3PO.


It is true that when we think about this important subject, whether we believe it or not, without his help knowing where the Resistance was going, a thought comes to mind gold plated droid; but in reality for each film they made him a new suit, and therefore, there are differences between each one. Now that we have time, the actor has also sat down to explain in detail the features of each suit and the differences, large and small, that exist between one and the other.

It has been in an interview via YouTube with Wired where the actor has detailed how each of the droid's suits have been throughout his presence on LucasFilm, from the version of skeleton unfinished from 'The Phantom Menace' to the final costume seen in 'The Rise of Skywalker'. With 50 minutes duration, this video is the perfect event to sit down and rigorously learn all the nuts of the droid as well as anecdotes and details that at first glance may have been overlooked, such as, for example, it has not been until this last film of the franchise where C-3PO finally managed to have some hands articulated, something that allowed him to collect accessories without resorting to cinematographic tricks.

