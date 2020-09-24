all Arrowverse series that will restart, release dates

The news is official: the TV series Supergirl will end with its sixth season, the second show of theArrowverse (excluding the animated series Vixen and Freedom Fighters: The Ray) to end, after Arrow. If fans of Kara Zor-El were disappointed by this announcement, the upcoming Arrowverse serial number will console them.

Let’s start from The Flash, whose seventh season is scheduled for January 2021 is the longest running show in the DC universe by The CW. Fans can’t wait to find out all the answers to the many questions left by The Flash 7 trailer.

Another series that will make its return in January 2021 is Batwoman, despite the various problems that had arisen around the protagonist: after the abandonment of Ruby Rose, Javicia Leslie will be the new Batwoman, chosen to give continuity to the very important representation of the LGBTQI + community within the show.

Black Lightning will return for a fourth cycle of episodes: the story of Jefferson Pierce (played by Cress Williams) will continue in the first month of the new year, and also in January it will also be time for a new entry: that of the series Superman & Lois, which will see the man of steel have his own show in the Arrowverse, following numerous appearances on Supergirl. Both Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch have been confirmed as Clark and Lois.

For the summer of 2021, the return of Legends of Tomorrow and his travels through time with the sixth season of the series, while in autumn the second season of the most “recent” show will arrive until the arrival of the series on Superman, that is Stargirl, the series starring Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore.

As for Supergirl, however, the release date has not yet been announced, but it should be within 2021, probably between summer and autumn.

