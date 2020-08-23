all about The Skin Trade novel

Share it:

The career of George R.R. Martin is among the most prolific in the field of publishing and, although it is best known for the saga of Game of Thrones, there are many novels that have met with great success among readers. Among the most famous there is The Skin Trade, for whose violated rights Martin sued Blackstone Manor LLC.

Before proceeding with the details of the case, here is the official synopsis of the novel, published in 1988:

“When a series of grotesque murders begins to hit her small town, Detective Randi Wade decides to investigate, suspicious of the growing number of victims. The grisly murders remind her of the dynamics of her father’s murder, which took place over 20 years. first: in the city there a murderer who not only kills his victims, but even steals their skin. Undisturbed, Randi makes contact with the police as the murders continue, each more brutal than the other. Soon a close friend becomes a target and is forced to reveal a horrible secret about himself and the city to her and Randi is quickly dragged into. a dark abyss, where monsters exist and hunt down humans“.

It was back in 2009 when Martin sold the book rights to Mike The Pike Productions with the proviso that upon completion of the film adaptation, which was to be completed in five years, the rights would be returned to the writer. Of course, this was not the case. In September 2014 (a few days after the expiry of the five years), the Mike The Pike subcontracted the project to Black Manor LLC, action seen by Martin’s lawyers as “an artifice devised by production” to put together an impromptu cast and crew to shoot a handful of scenes with no intention of finishing filming.

“Blackstone was the equivalent of a contractor agreeing to build a skyscraper and, on the last day to start construction, they still don’t have a foreman, crew or projects, but they hire a handful of workers and employ a month to build a gazebo “, Martin’s lawyers have declared caustic. The claim was obviously challenged by the company cited in court, which indeed has in turn sued the writer for having published on his blog the news of a serial adaptation of The Skin Trade at Cinemax, despite the rights still being held by Blackstone.