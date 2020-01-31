Entertainment

All about the performance of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in the Super Bowl halftime

January 31, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira they will be in charge of the show that is usually done at halftime, every year, at the end of the Super bowl. This 2020, the event will face the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, and will be held on February 2 in Miami, in the Hard rock stadium.

To warm up engines, the artists gave a press conference yesterday in which they told what it meant for them to act in the halftime of the game and remembered moments of their career, to assess after they have reached where they are today.

Jennifer Lopez He said he had never imagined acting in the Super bowlWell, when she was little she would meet her friends to see the New York Jets, and for her this is a dream.

Shakira, on the other hand, said she is proud to represent the Latino community, and promised that the 'show' will be inclusive and very Latino. For her, participating in the 'show' "is a clear example that everything is possible. You have to dream big and you have to fight for our goals and ideals, they can be achieved based on discipline and effort. I am very grateful for this opportunity".

READ:  Ubisoft cancels one of its unannounced projects

Both will be the first Latin women to be in the middle of the Super bowl.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND SHAKIRA IN THE MIDDLE TIME OF THE SUPER BOWL

At the conference, they said that their show will extol Latin culture, include a message of empowerment and honor the late NBA icon, Kobe Bryant.

We look forward to knowing how the 'show' of these two titans of the music industry will be. We count the days!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.