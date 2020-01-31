All about the performance of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in the Super Bowl halftime

Share it:

Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira they will be in charge of the show that is usually done at halftime, every year, at the end of the Super bowl. This 2020, the event will face the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, and will be held on February 2 in Miami, in the Hard rock stadium.

To warm up engines, the artists gave a press conference yesterday in which they told what it meant for them to act in the halftime of the game and remembered moments of their career, to assess after they have reached where they are today.

Jennifer Lopez He said he had never imagined acting in the Super bowlWell, when she was little she would meet her friends to see the New York Jets, and for her this is a dream.

Shakira, on the other hand, said she is proud to represent the Latino community, and promised that the 'show' will be inclusive and very Latino. For her, participating in the 'show' "is a clear example that everything is possible. You have to dream big and you have to fight for our goals and ideals, they can be achieved based on discipline and effort. I am very grateful for this opportunity".

Both will be the first Latin women to be in the middle of the Super bowl.

At the conference, they said that their show will extol Latin culture, include a message of empowerment and honor the late NBA icon, Kobe Bryant.

We look forward to knowing how the 'show' of these two titans of the music industry will be. We count the days!