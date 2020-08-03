all about the new spin-off with Harry Sullivan, the Doctor's historical ally

Share it:

Just in the last hours a new one has been announced spin-off project of Doctor Who, in which we will leave for a more unusual adventure than normal: Harry Sullivan will be at the center of the project, historical assistant of the Doctor in the (old) twelfth season aired in 1974 starring Ian Marter.

At his side there will be Naomi Cross, played by Eleanor Crooks, a UNIT secretary desperate for action and adventure, whom she will find during a trip to Calcutta.

The special will be called Storm of the Sea Devils and it will be a very different project from what we are used to: it is in fact a purely vocal story, without therefore a real set. To listen to it we will have to wait a long time longer, since it will not be distributed before 2024 and the producers have already anticipated that they would like to extend the story for multiple episodes.

"Naomi is very similar to me"said Crooks."He is very exuberant and only says what he thinks. Her weakness, if you will, is that she's rather stubborn, so it's good that she has someone like Harry by her side who can keep her shiny. "

Nicholas Briggs, voice actor of the Dalek and Cybermen, as well as creative director ofto Big Finish, company that will produce the episode, he added: "Naomi Cross will take a really interesting journey to board the TARDIS and she will do it thanks to the masterful Harry Sullivan. Almost all her reactions to space-time adventures are the exact opposite of what is expected from a Doctor companion Who ".