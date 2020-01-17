all about the John Wick series

Share it:

One of the most popular action sagas of recent years is, without a doubt, the one starring the hitman John Wick. With Keanu Reeves putting himself on paper, his imaginative fight scenes, his careful aesthetics, his adrenalitic setting and the charisma of Reeves himself have delighted fans in recent years (I think we're going to baptize them as 'Wickies'). Such is the popularity of these films that, from the producer, have already advanced that there will be a spin-off called 'Ballerina', a fourth installment … and attention, a TV series.

What is the premiere date of the series? How is it going to be called? Who will be? And, most importantly: will we see Keanu Reeves?

Lionsgate

'The Continental' Release Date

The series based on the universe of John Wick will respond to the name 'The Continental' (which is the name of the hotel where the hitmen take refuge and that we have seen in the 3 installments of the saga). The release date of 'The Continental' is not yet set but, according to what Starz's boss has said, Jeffrey Hirsch, which is responsible for producing the series, We could see it sometime between 2021 and 2022.

"I had a meeting about the John Wick series. We love the scriptwriter team, and we are trying to take it to the right place, that is, so it doesn't interfere with the next movie. It will be released sometime after the fourth installment of the saga"

'John Wick 4' Its premiere date is May 21, 2021. So the series could well reach the end of that year.

'The Continental' Synopsis

For now there is no official synopsis of the series, but we do know something: it will be called 'The Continental' because the story will be a prequel to the saga, and it will tell us the origin of the mythical hotel and who knows, maybe of the High Table and of the different groups that are spread throughout the world …

'The Continental' Cast

For now there is no confirmed cast for the series of 'The Continental' nor do we know if any of the characters in the saga will appear. But if it appeared, it would be logical for us to see a rejuvenated Ian McShane, since he is the owner of the hotel.

'The Continental' Director

Chris Collins, screenwriter for 'The Wire', for 'John Wick 3: Parabellum' and producer of the series 'Sons of Anarchy', He will be in charge of writing the series 'The Continental' and will also act as a showrunner.

Derek Kolstad and Chad Stahelski (scriptwriters and directors of the previous installments) will also be in the series 'The Continetal'. In fact, Stahelski, director of the 3 films, will direct the first episode of the series.

'The Continental' Trailer

For now we have no trailer for the series 'The Continental'.

'The Continental' Images

For now we have no images of the series 'The Continental'.