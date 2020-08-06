all about the giant Marvel costume and prop auction

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After seven seasons of adventure and time travel Agents of SHIELD prepares for its final bars with a two-episode ending that will arrive next week. The farewell will be very painful for the fans, but to cheer them up Marvel has called for avirtual auction of over 500 items between costumes and props from the TV series.

The gavel will ban the articles next November, but it is already possible register for auction on the Propstore website. The list of memorabilia is quite extensive and includes a Quake suit, a Ghost Rider costume, the Hydra costume from May, the iconic ax / rifle from Mack and the Bright Coulson badge. Item prices are varied, but many range from $ 8,000 to $ 15,000. Below is the official description of the auction:

"More than 500 items will be banned in the virtual and real-time auction to be held this November. Fans can already register, bid and receive updates. A gallery will offer a'preview of the main articles. Every Friday, starting from August 14, new images of the articles will be available and each revelation will be dedicated to one of the seven seasons. The lots offered will be items seen in all seasons, including personal effects of many of the characters who debuted in the series and also of others belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or seen on the pages of Marvel Comics".

Each of the items will be accompanied by a guarantee certificate and, as a tribute to the participants, Propstore will draw five names and will give the lucky ones one of the chairs used by the cast on the set by Agents of SHIED or one of the props used by none other than Hydra.